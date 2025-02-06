Claressa Shields Blasts 'Delusional' Takes About Jake Paul Beating Her In Boxing
Women's boxing icon and arguably the greatest female boxer of all time Claressa Shields has been engaged in a war of words with Jake Paul for several years.
During a January 8 interview with USA Today Sports, Shields said, "I don’t know if it’s something that can happen, but I know that I can whip Jake Paul’s [expletive), and people who are against that are just sexist and they don’t know boxing.
"It’s very strange to me that they think that a YouTuber can beat a woman boxer who has two Olympic gold medals, (multiple) world titles, and fought as a heavyweight,” she added.
Paul has offered his own criticism of Shields, saying in a January 28 episode of the All The Smoke Fight podcast that she's a "bitter, jealous loser. And no one likes her."
Perhaps Shields heard Paul's words, as she went off on him and anybody who believes he could beat her in a boxing match during a February 5 interview with Boxing Scene.
"It's delusional," Shields said about claims Paul could beat her in boxing. "No the h*** he would not... I've been boxing 18 years, and you want to tell me a YouTuber that's in boxing for a couple of years can beat me in boxing because he's a man and he has a p****? If we don't get the f*** out of here. We are in 2025. Let's be logical.
She later added, "[Paul] wouldn't even get in the ring and spar with me because he knows... I'm getting in there and boxing him... They got girls in the amateurs that I fought against that would beat Jake Paul."
It's hard to imagine that a fight between Shields and Paul would ever occur. But if it did, there would surely be a lot of people tuning in.
