Claressa Shields Blasts 'Delusional' Takes About Jake Paul Beating Her In Boxing

Boxing icon Claressa Shields didn't hold back when discussing whether Jake Paul could beat her in the ring.

Claressa Shields at the Premiere des Kino films The Fire Inside im DGA Theater.
Claressa Shields at the Premiere des Kino films The Fire Inside im DGA Theater.

Women's boxing icon and arguably the greatest female boxer of all time Claressa Shields has been engaged in a war of words with Jake Paul for several years.

During a January 8 interview with USA Today Sports, Shields said, "I don’t know if it’s something that can happen, but I know that I can whip Jake Paul’s [expletive), and people who are against that are just sexist and they don’t know boxing.

"It’s very strange to me that they think that a YouTuber can beat a woman boxer who has two Olympic gold medals, (multiple) world titles, and fought as a heavyweight,” she added.

Paul has offered his own criticism of Shields, saying in a January 28 episode of the All The Smoke Fight podcast that she's a "bitter, jealous loser. And no one likes her."

Perhaps Shields heard Paul's words, as she went off on him and anybody who believes he could beat her in a boxing match during a February 5 interview with Boxing Scene.

"It's delusional," Shields said about claims Paul could beat her in boxing. "No the h*** he would not... I've been boxing 18 years, and you want to tell me a YouTuber that's in boxing for a couple of years can beat me in boxing because he's a man and he has a p****? If we don't get the f*** out of here. We are in 2025. Let's be logical.

She later added, "[Paul] wouldn't even get in the ring and spar with me because he knows... I'm getting in there and boxing him... They got girls in the amateurs that I fought against that would beat Jake Paul."

It's hard to imagine that a fight between Shields and Paul would ever occur. But if it did, there would surely be a lot of people tuning in.

