Claressa Shields Net Worth 2025
Many consider Claressa Shields the greatest women's boxer of all time. And at 30 years old, she has little left to prove. Every challenge that has been presented, she has passed with flying colors, winning all 16 of her professional boxing bouts.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist has held 17 major world championships spanning five weight classes (light middleweight, middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight).
Much of Shields' net worth stems from her boxing career, but she also has several sponsorships and endorsement deals that have contributed to her wealth. And despite women fighters being paid less than their male counterparts, which is something she has campaigned to change, the 30-year-old is still one of boxing's top earners.
Name
Claressa Shields
Estimated net worth
$1 million
Source of wealth
Professional Boxing, Professional MMA, Endorsements, Media and Entertainment, Sports and Entertainment, YouTube
Salary
N/A
Business (ownership)
T-Rex Promotions, The Claressa Shields Community Outreach Program (non-profit)
Sponsorship
Puma, Bose, Everlast, NXT LVL water, Audi, Monster Energy
What is Claressa Shields' net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth and other sources, Claressa Shields has an estimated net worth between $1 million to $5 million. Nicknamed 'GWOAT' (Greatest Women of all Time), she has earned some of the highest fight purses in female boxing history, and she became the first women's boxer to earn $1 million after signing a two-fight deal with British broadcaster Sky Sports in 2022.
She recently topped that by earning $1.5 million in her fight against Danielle Perkins, selling out the Dort Financial Center in her hometown of Flint, Michigan.
Claressa Shields' salary
A three-division undisputed champion, Shields has earned some of the largest purses per fight due to her status in the top women's division, and is currently earnings between $500,000 to $1.5 million per fight. Below is a look at her estimated earnings for her previous five fights.
Fight
Estimated Earnings
Date
Shields vs Perkins
$1.5 million
February 2, 2025
Shields vs Lepage-Joanisse
$500,000
July 27, 2024
Shields vs Cornejo
$500,000
June 3, 2023
Shields vs Marshall
$500,000
October 15, 2022
Shields vs Kozin
$500,000
February 5, 2022
Shields has become one of the most recognizable faces, not just in women's boxing, but in the entire boxing world. She sits alongside the likes of Laila Ali, Katy Taylor, and Amanda Serrano, who have pushed boundaries in the sport.
The Michigan native showed her popularity, selling out her fight in February 2025 at the Dort Financial Center. The fight was her first to surpass a $1 million purse in a single event. Shields was also part of the first all-women's PPV event, which was her fight against Marie-Eve Dicaire.
Shields has also signed a multi-year deal with MMA organisation PFL in 2023. She has fought three times with a record of 2-1.
Claressa Shields' businesses
Claressa Shields is not only looking to create a name in the ring, but also outside it. She works hard to build up women's boxing, trying to create a pathway for the next generation of great women fighters. And to do that, Shields created T-Rex Promotions, a platform that provides female fighters with more opportunities, helping to build their careers in the fight game.
T-Rex Promotions works alongside Salita Promotions, who Shields is also signed to. The first fighter signed was Samantha Worthington, who has since fought three times on the undercard, which featured Shields as the main event.
Shields also looks to give back to the community with her non-profit organization, The Claressa Shields Community Outreach Program. Focusing on her hometown of Flint, Michigan, Shields aims to provide the youth with opportunities to grow through various resources, including developing coping mechanisms, enhancing academic skills, and engaging in positive activities.
Claressa Shields sponsorships and endorsements
As one of the best female boxers on the planet, Shields has opened plenty of opportunities for sponsorship and endorsements. One of her biggest deals is with the sports brand Puma, where she is endorsed by their women's sportswear and boxing line. The amount she receives is unknown, but she has been a notable brand partner for several years.
Deals with ESPN and Sky Sports have also contributed significantly to her wealth. Shields has also worked with several top energy drink brands, including Monster Energy, and, most recently, Celsius. She also appeared in the Powerade advert 'Just a Kid'.
The Olympic Champion is also a brand ambassador for Bose, and has worked with McDonald's, Everlast, Audi and NEXT LVL water.
Shields has also had documentaries and films made about her life, with the 2024 film 'The First Inside' portraying her life story. Rachel Morrison directed the film with production backing from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Michael De Luca Productions.
The amount of money she receives from her sponsorship's and endorsements is well hidden, but you can bet she is one of the highest earners in women's boxing.
The Latest Boxing News
Floyd Mayweather Net Worth 2025