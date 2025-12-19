Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua Preview: Start Time, Undercard, How To Watch & Live Stream

In one of the most unexpected pairings in modern boxing history, influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul will take on former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua tonight at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The bout will be contested at heavyweight, and Paul and Joshua will share the ring for a maximum of eight, 3-minute rounds.

Paul was previously scheduled to take on lightweight world champion Gervonta Davis in Miami in November. However, when Davis became entangled in legal issues, Paul's Most Valuable Promotions pulled the plug on the bout.

The fight was set to be an exhibition with a weight limit of 195 pounds, with the result affecting neither man's record. However, Paul will now compete against a much larger opponent in a professional bout.

Jake Paul is closing in to strike Julio Chavez Jr.'s face at the Honda Center in Anaheim California on June 29th, 2025. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Paul and Joshua coming into the fight

Paul will go into his bout coming off a unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in June. Prior to that, 'The Problem Child' earned victory in his controversial meeting with Mike Tyson in November 2024.

Paul's win over Chavez Jr extended his winning streak to six, with former UFC fighters Nate Diaz and Michael Perry included in that run. With a 12-1 record, Paul's only career loss came to the brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury, via split decision in 2023.

Among Paul's 12 victories, seven have come by way of stoppage. However, his opponent, Joshua, has scored 25 knockouts in a professional record of 28-4.

Joshua suffered the first loss of his career in 2019 when Andy Ruiz Jr. defied the odds to score a TKO victory over the then-unified heavyweight champion. However, Joshua did get immediate revenge on the underdog later that year.

The second and third defeats of Joshua's career came in consecutive fights to Oleksandr Usyk. Losing both bouts on points, 'AJ' has not been able to reclaim a heavyweight title since.

The English boxer last competed in 2024, when he was given his first world title opportunity since dropping his belts to Usyk. Facing fellow countryman Daniel Dubois, Joshua suffered a fifth-round knockout in September 2024.

Now, Joshua ends his 14-month layoff, taking on Paul in Miami.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Date

Date: December 19, 2025

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Start Time

Time: 8 p.m. EST (Main event ringwalk approximately 10:30 p.m. EST / 7:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. GMT)

How To Watch Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Watch: Netflix (Free for subscribers)

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Location

Location: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Card

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua (8 rounds, heavyweight)

Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin (12 rounds for Baumgardner's WBA, IBF, and WBO super featherweight titles)

Caroline Dubois vs Camila Panatta (10 roudns for Dubois' WBC lightweight title)

Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley (6 rounds, cruiserweight)

Cherneka Johnson vs Amanda Galle (10 rounds for Johnson's WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF bantamweight titles)

Yokasta Valle vs Yadira Bustillos (10 rounds for Balle's WBC strawweight title)

Avious Griffin vs Justin Cardona (8 rounds, welterweight)

Keno Marley vs Diarra Davis Jr (6 rounuds, junior lightweight)

Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes (4 rounuds, cruiserweight)

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Odds And Prediction

