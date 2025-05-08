Claressa Shields Next Fight Official, Will Defend Undisputed Heavyweight Titles
After claiming undisputed gold in her third division earlier this year, Claressa Shields will defend her newly crowned undisputed heavyweight titles this summer.
"The GWOAT" announced on social media that she will defend all the belts against former two-division world champion Lani Daniels on July 26th. This will be Shield's (16-0, 3 KOs) second fight in 2025 and her third fight in a calendar year.
Shields won the undisputed heavyweight titles, beating Danielle Perkins by unanimous decision on Feb. 2nd. The 30-year-old became the only boxer in history to hold all four titles - WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF, in three weight classes.
This will be the "GWOAT's" first time fighting three times in a year since 2018, where she defended her unified super-middleweight titles before moving down and winning the unified middleweight titles.
New Zealand's Daniels (11-2-2, 1 KO) will fight for the first time this year, last beating Bolatito Oluwole by unanimous decision on Sept. 7th, 2024. Since fighting to back-to-back draws against Tessa Tualevao in 2019, the 36-year-old is on a seven-fight win streak, which included winning the IBF heavyweight and light heavyweight titles.
Shields vs. Daniels will take place July 26th at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. It will be streamed live on DAZN. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Friday, May 9th).
