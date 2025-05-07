Shakur Stevenson Says 'Sounds Good' To Getting Knocked Out By Gervonta Davis
Reigning WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson has made it clear several times over that he's interested in fighting Gervonta "Tank" Davis. And if Davis ends up winning his rematch against Lamont Roach, which is expected to occur later this summer, it seems like a showdown with Stevenson could very well be his next fight.
Everybody has an opinion on who would win between Stevenson and Davis. But the consensus is that while Stevenson is probably the better technical boxer between them, Davis has the superior power.
And this is backed up by the fact that Tank Davis has 28 KOs in his 30 professional victories while Stevenson has 11 KOs in his 23 professional wins.
Stevenson was the guest on a May 6 episode of The Breakfast Club. And his response to an assertion from podcast host Jess Hilarious is turning heads.
After Stevenson began pleading for a fight against Tank, Jess Hilarious (who is an unabashed Davis fan) said to him, "You want to fight Tank? You want Tank to knock you out, yo? I've heard you say before, 'Yo, I want to fight Tank!' And that's nice, but why do you want Tank to knock you out so bad?"
"Look, that sounds good. That sounds real good," Stevenson replied. He then added, "He's too little. I promise you he's too little."
This was definitely a strange response from Stevenson. However, he's clearly confident that he would have no problem fighting Davis, despite what this response might suggest.
Stevenson also stated that Davis needs to fight him before he retires, which might suggest that he thinks Tank will be on his way out of boxing sooner rather than later.
