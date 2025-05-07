Rolly Romero Sends Honest Message About Ryan Garcia Crying After Their Fight
The highly anticipated May 2 boxing card in Times Square in New York City came to a dull ending when "King" Ryan Garcia and Rolly Romero faced off in the main event. Aside from Romero knocking Garcia down in the second round, this fight had little action and was deemed boring by most fans watching.
Although Romero isn't worried about that, as he upset Garcia by receiving a unanimous decision (115-112, 115-112, 118-109) verdict.
After the fight, a video of Garcia crying in a van was posted on social media and went extremely viral. Since the video came out, several fighters have weighed in on seeing Garcia in this state.
Romero did a May 6 interview with The Danza Project. And at one point, he sent a powerful message about Garcia's tears.
"They want to all talk s*** about Ryan Garcia crying in the van after the fight and all that stuff, right? But I'll tell you like this: On the same time, when I went into my van, I sat down and I cried too," Romero said.
"Because at the end of it, we're human. He's human, I'm human. And it doesn't make you less of a man because you cried or any of that stuff. The only people that are criticizing the dude for crying are people in the f****** internet that don't got the b**** to do this s*** themselves," Romero added.
Major props to Romero for sharing this message about his own post-fight tears at a time when everybody else is trying to kick Garcia while he's down.
