How to Watch Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
Claressa Shields (15-0-0) is set to fight Danielle Perkins (5-0-0) on February 2 in a battle of undefeated pugilists.
The fight is set to take place at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, United States. The IBF, WBC, WBF, and WBO world heavyweight titles will be on the line for the showdown.
Shields last fought Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse in July 2024 and earned a TKO win. She is now set to take on Perkins in a clash where someone might lose their perfect record.
Perkins has sounded a warning to Shield ahead of the fight as she said in a press-conference:
Her coming up to heavyweight is the best thing that’s happened to me in my entire life. No one, at any point, ever cared about this division until Claressa came up. … I have five fights not because of a lack of attempting to get fights. No one ever wants to step in the ring with me and it’s unfortunate because I have some skills. … I know for a fact Claressa is up for the challenge.- Danielle Perkins
Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins Date
Date: February 2
Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins start time
Time: 7:30pm EST (4:30pm PST)
How to watch Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins
TV/Stream: DAZN PPV (Worldwide)
Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins location
Location: Dort Financial Center, Flint, Michigan, United States
Fight Card
Main Event: Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins (IBF, WBC, WBO, and WBF heavyweight titles)
Joshua Pagan vs Ronald Ron (light welterweight)
Brandon Moore vs Skylar Lacy (Heavyweight)
Leon Lawson III vs Chris Thompson (super middleweight)
Joseph Hicks Jr vs Keon Papillion (light middleweight)
Caroline Veyre vs Carmen Vargas (super featherweight)
Samantha Worthington vs Vaida Masiokaite (welterweight)
Pryce Taylor vs Robert Simms (heavyweight)
Jaquan McElroy vs Nathan Mitchell (super middleweight)
Ashleyann Lozada vs Denise Moran (featherweight)
