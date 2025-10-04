Odds And Prediction For Christine Ferea vs Jessica Borga At BKFC 82
One of the most heated rivalries in BKFC history will be settled on Saturday night when Christine Ferea and Jessica Borga meet in the BKFC 82 co-main event.
Ferea, 43, has not lost a fight since 2019, bringing a 10-1 record into the ring on Saturday. Ferea has been the BKFC women's flyweight champion since 2022 and has defended that title in five consecutive outings to establish herself as the greatest female bare-knuckle boxer of all time.
Borga, 35, does not have as long a career in bare-knuckle, but she has been just as dominant. Borga is coming off a stunning first-round knockout of former WBA and IBO super middleweight champion Hannah Rankin. The win gave Borga her first career world title.
The rivalry between Ferea and Borga has been brewing for years, but the two initially could not agree on a contracted weight to fight. They finally settled on a 137-pound catchweight.
Although all the attention of BKFC 82 is on the main event, Ferea and Borga could easily steal the show in the co-main event. The fight is already shaping up to be the biggest female bout in promotional history.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Christine Ferea vs. Jessica Borga odds
Christine Ferea: +110
Jessica Borga: -134
Christine Ferea vs. Jessica Borga prediction
Ferea opened as the favorite, but is now closing as the underdog. The ceremonial weigh-in face-off likely influenced the odds, as seeing Borga tower over Ferea plays a factor.
Ferea is undeniably the greatest female bare-knuckle boxer of all time, but the best days of her career appear to be in the past. The main story of the fight has been the size difference, but Ferea has not looked like herself in her two recent fights — a split decision nod over Jade Masson-Wong and a fourth-round TKO win over Christine Vicens.
Ferea, who turned 43 in September, is now facing the biggest challenge of her career — literally and physically. She has downplayed Borga's fighting ability, but they have passed each test with flying colors. Borga is not in her prime either — she turns 36 at the end of the year — but she displayed drastic improvements in her last fight with Hannah Rankin.
With barely two minutes of ring time in her three UFC fights, there are a lot of unknowns about Borga. Her cardio remains a mystery, and the additional weight cut would only worsen that.
But while the weight cut certainly affected her camp, Borga is only cutting an additional seven pounds. She claims to walk around near 150 pounds on a regular basis, making a cut down to 138 not nearly as big of a deal as it initially seemed.
Ferea is a legend of the game, but her window might be closing. As a power puncher who looks to trade in the phone booth, speed and movement — two factors that typically reside with the smaller fighter — do not figure to help her much in this matchup. Expect Borga to become the first Queen of Violence champion in BKFC history.
Prediction: Jessica Borga (-134)
