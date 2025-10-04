BKFC 82: Mike Perry vs Jeremy Stephens Odds & Prediction
After over a year on the sidelines, Mike Perry returns to defend his King of Violence title in the BKFC 82 main event against Jeremy Stephens.
Perry, 34, has not competed in bare-knuckle boxing since knocking out Thiago Alves in just one minute at BKFC Knucklemania IV. Since then, he laced up the gloves in a short-notice boxing bout against Jake Paul before taking a year away from combat sports.
Stephens, 39, has burst onto the bare-knuckle scene since Perry has been away. The 52-fight MMA veteran has fought twice since Perry's last fight, beating Bobby Taylor by decision at BKFC 65 before dominating Eddie Alvarez in the main event of BKFC Knucklemania V in January.
Although both fighters built their careers in the UFC, they have recognized an insurmountable amount of success in the BKFC. They are a combined 8-0 in bare-knuckle, with five knockouts between them in the last two years.
With the fight card starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT, Perry and Stephens are expected to walk out at around 9:15 p.m. ET / 6:15 p.m. PT.
Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens moneyline odds
Mike Perry: -330
Jeremy Stephens: +250
Perry vs Stephens prediction
Mike Perry is undeniably the king of bare-knuckle, but Stephens is slowly creeping up on him. As dominant as Perry has been throughout his BKFC run, he seems to have finally met his match in this fight.
The easy factor to point out is the size difference, as Perry is noticeably bigger than Stephens. The fighters both weighed in at 175 pounds, but Stephens has spent the bulk of his MMA career competing at 145 pounds. Their height and reach measurements are nearly identical, but Perry is clearly the larger man.
However, with Stephens coming off a TKO win over Eddie Alvarez, he has proven himself capable of overcoming a size disadvantage. Alvarez, against whom Perry also has a win, was fighting in his hometown of Philadelphia, but Stephens' speed and precision were too much for him to overcome.
Perry is clearly the more powerful boxer, and he only needs one punch to put Stephens down. But that was also the case for Alvarez, who was simply outclassed by a quicker, faster fighter.
Perry has one of the best chins in combat sports, but he is a flat-footed fighter who wants to trade in the center of the ring. Stephens will be the one looking to keep his range and create angles against the bigger fighter.
It is easy to understand why Perry is the favorite, with all the intangibles on his side. One clean shot could be all it takes to send Stephens to the canvas. However, Stephens has been the more technical boxer in the BKFC ring thus far, and he demonstrated how much his speed and movement played a factor in his win over Alvarez.
Prediction: Jeremy Stephens
