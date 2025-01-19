Teddy Atlas Has No Doubt Who’d Have Won If Tyson Fury Fought Anthony Joshua
Teddy Atlas has predicted how a fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua would've panned out if the pair met inside the ring.
Fury and Joshua were rumored for a mega British showdown in 2025, but 'The Gypsy King' shockingly announced that he is walking away from the sport of boxing.
Both Joshua and Fury have been two of the biggest heavyweight superstars for over a decade. However, they never squared off inside the ring.
Atlas has now explained how a fight would pan out if Fury comes back from his hiatus and takes on his compatriot. Mike Tyson's former trainer reckons Joshua has more left in the tank. Speaking on the Froch on Fighting show, he said:
It’s a few years too late … But, here’s my answer: who’s got more left? Physically, more left. Because both of them have left something in the ring. When you’re in a tough fight, especially when you get older, you leave pieces of yourself in the ring. Maybe Joshua [has more left]. Fury took a lot punishment in those Wilder fights and a lot of punishment in that first Usyk fight.- Teddy Atlas
He added:
I tell you who I think’s got a chance to better mentally recover, that would be Fury. I think he’s more resilient mentally. But from a physical standpoint, Joshua might, might, have a little bit more left. Very interesting.- Teddy Atlas
Tyson Fury has suffered two back-to-back losses aganst Oleksandr Usyk in his last two bouts. Anthony Joshua, meanwhile, was brutally knocked out by Daniel Dubois in his previous fight.
