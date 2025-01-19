KSI Announces Date Of Next Fight Against Former Chelsea Star
KSI has announced his next fight for March 29 and he is going to take on a former Chelsea star who also played for England.
KSI was ringside for the recent Misfits Boxing event where Darren Till took on Anthony Taylor. Till earned a sixth round knockout win against Taylor.
KSI, meanwhile, last fought Tommy Fury in October 2023 and lost via unanimous decision. The popular influencer is now set for a return to the squared circle.
He will fight former Chelsea and Manchester City full-back Wayne Bridge. KSI called out Bridge in a brutal manner and even brought up Bridge's ex-partner's alleged affair with John Terry. He said:
Wayne Bridge, aren't you the guy that let John Terry smash your ex. That is what you are known for.- KSI
Bridge replied, saying:
You want to go there do you?- Wayne Bridge
KSI didn't stop there and said:
Vanessa Woah, she jumped on Terry's d***, it made the big boy feel sick.- KSI
The bad blood has already started between the pair and KSI has gone personal with Bridge. Hence, the build-up to the contest could be expected to be fiery.
KSI is 1-1-0 as a professional with his solitary win coming via split decision against Logan Paul back in 2019. He has since lost to Fury.
Wayne Bridge, on the other hand, is set to make his debut in boxing. He is known for his career in the English Premier League and also had a stint with the Three Lions' national team.
