Photos And Video Emerge of Jake Paul, Logan Paul And Conor McGregor En Route To Trump Inauguration Together

Harris Freedman

Dec 15, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Jake Paul is congratulated by Logan Paul after knocking out Andre August in the first round at the Caribe Royale Orlando. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jake Paul, Logan Paul and Conor McGregor linked up today in a photos and videos posted to the trio's Instagram accounts.

In the photos, the trio are seated on a bus headed to incoming President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, DC. Conor McGregor can be seen seated behind the Paul's alongside their mother, Pam Stepnick, with the Paul brothers sitting in the row in front.

The trio, who all appear to wearing suits and overcoats for the occasion, all posted the exact same selfies to their Instagram accounts with the caption:

Inauguration going great
@mostvaluablepromotions
@bareknucklefc
@wwe

Jake Paul / Instagram

Theo Von, who also was present on the bus, cracked a joke at McGregor telling him to keep his hands off Pam. Paul posted the video to his story.

Theo Von, Jake Paul
Instagram / @JakePaul

Fellow YouTuber Kyle Forgeard, who happened to be sitting next to the group, posted a video of the moment as it happened, asking if they were "A couple best friends?"

Fans were shocked to see the group together, wth many taking to the comments section to say the same thing: "I think we all just woke up in a different timeline," one fan wrote. Another commented, "I have no idea what to think right now." Another fan added "LOL WHAT??"

Last week, Logan Paul leaked a call with Conor McGregor on his YouTube channel discussing a potential $500 million fight between the pair. In the video, McGregor says "This fight can and will happen, my man, for real. This can and will happen."

For what its worth, Dana White also commented on the manner in an appearance on Pardon My Take, shooting down the potential matchup with a simple "No."

Back in June, Trump appeared for an interview on Logan Paul's "IMPAULSIVE" podcast where they discussed Joe Biden, his friendship with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, thoughts on Elon Musk and much more.

