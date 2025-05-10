Boxing Tonight (5/10/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Navarrete vs Suarez, Lubin vs Holmes & More
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez (12 rounds, super featherweight)
Raymond Muratalla vs Zaur Abdullaev (12 rounds, lightweight)
Giovani Santillan vs. Angel Beltran (10 rounds, welterweight)
Andres Cortes vs Salvador Jimenez (10 rounds, junior lightweight)
Albert Gonzalez vs. Jose Guardado (10 rounds, featherweight)
Alan Garcia vs. Cristian Medina (8 round, lightweight)
Sebastian Garcia vs.Azat Hovhannisyan (8 rounds, junior featherweight)
Sammy Contreras vs Dyllon Cervantes Alvarado (4 rounds, junior welterweight)
Perla Bazaldua vs Mona Ward (4 rounds, junior bantamweight)
Time: 10 pm EST
Watch: ESPN / ESPN+
Location: Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California
How To Watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood (12 rounds, super featherweight)
Liam Davies vs Kurt Walker (featherweight)
Troy Jones vs Ezra Taylor (light heavyweight)
Sam Noakes vs Patrik Balaz (super lightweight)
Owen Cooper vs Chris Kongo (welterweight)
Lewis Williams vs Viktar Chvarkou (heavyweight)
Huey Malone vs Jakub Laskowski (super lightweight)
Nico Leivars vs Darwing Martinez (featherweight)
Charlie Senior vs Cesar Paredes (featherweight)
Joe Copper vs Dmitri Protkunas (middleweight)
Harris Akbar vs Octavian Gratii (super lightweight)
Joe Tyers vs Mario Portillo (lightweight)
Time: 2 pm EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, United Kingdom
Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes (12 rounds, super welterweight)
Nicklaus Flaz vs Alan Sanchez (10 rounds, welterweight)
Darrelle Valsaint vs Rodolfo Orozco (10 rounds, junior middleweight)
Dominic Valle vs Brandon Valdes ( 8 rounds, junior lightweight)
Time: 6 pm EST
Watch: ProBox TV
Location: Silver Spurs Arena, Kissimmee, Florida
How To Watch Erickson Lubin vs Ardreal Holmes: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
Souleymane Cissokho vs Egidijus Kavaliauskas
Kevin Lele Sadjo vs Habib Ahmed
Nico Ali Walsh vs Ebenezer Sowah
Amari Jones vs Kyle Lomotey
Time: 1 pm EST
Watch: N/A
Location: Centre De Conference De Sipopo, Malobo, Equatorial Guinea
