Daniel Dubois Talks Low Blow, Looking For "War" In Oleksandr Usyk Rematch
This summer, Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will fight for a second time and it seems like the IBF champion is eager to show some new wrinkles to his game.
In an interview with Sky Sports Boxing, Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) looked ahead to his much-anticipated rematch against the unified WBC, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine champion. "Dynamite" said he's looking to shake up the world again.
"I want it to be a war, so that's my mindset."- Dubois told Sky Sports Boxing
Dubois will step into the ring for the first time this year. He is also coming off shocking the world, knocking out Anthony Joshua to win the IBF title back in Sept. 2024. "Dynamite" believes he can build off that performance and show an even better version of himself.
Usyk and Dubois are set to fight for the second time on July 19th at Wembley Stadium. The Ukrainian boxer won the first bout in Aug. 2023, knocking out "Dynamite" in the 9th round.
The first bout was surrounded by controversy when Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) dropped to the canvas from a punch from Dubois that was ruled a low blow. Dubois and his promoter, Frank Warren, believe that the punch was a legitimate body shot. The 27-year-old also commented on that moment in the fight.
"That's the true, I was there. I landed a shot, it was on the button. Another chance to correct history and clear up controversy."- Dubois told Sky Sports Boxing
The Latest Boxing News
Ryan Garcia Slams NYSAC For Davis vs Roach Knee Controversy: "Sounds Fishy"
Conor Benn Shares Opinion Of Chris Eubank Jr Result After Rewatching Fight
Mike Tyson Announces New Job For Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero Fight
Ryan Garcia Slams NYSAC For Davis vs Roach Knee Controversy: "Sounds Fishy"