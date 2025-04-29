Conor Benn Shares Opinion Of Chris Eubank Jr Result After Rewatching Fight
This past weekend was not in the favor of Conor Benn, suffering his first career loss to bitter foe Chris Eubank Jr. The bout was a close one to call, and it appears he feels the same way.
After the fight following his loss, "The Destroyer" was gracious in defeat, not making a fuss and holding himself accountable. Now after rewatching the fight back, it seems like Benn (23-1, 14 KOs) has a different opinion on the outcome.
In a self-record video, Benn said that should have gotten the decision. “I watched the fight back," Benn said. "I personally had me up a point."
Eubank Jr. (35-3, 25 KOs) handed the 28-year-old his first career loss this past Saturday, winning by unanimous decisioi in a Fight of the Year contender. The fight was a back-and-forth affair that had everybody at Wembley Stadium on their feet by the end of the final bell.
But it's not the decision specifically that Benn had issues with, it's the numbers on the judges' scorecard. All three judges scored it identically 116-112 for Eubank Jr., meaning they gave eight rounds to the 35-year-old and four to Benn.
“I’m a keep it moving, I’m not gonna cry over no spilled milk. I just have to do better, work harder. We’re just getting started.”- Benn
With Eubank Jr. and Benn putting on an instant classic, Turki Alalshikh, who helped put the fight together, is on board with the two fighting again and plans to do it again at Tottenham Stadium in September.
