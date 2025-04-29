Ryan Garcia Slams NYSAC For Davis vs Roach Knee Controversy: "Sounds Fishy"
Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach clashed on March 1, 2025 with the WBA lightweight title on the line. It was a controversial contest where Davis took a knee in the ninth round of the clash but it wasn't counted as a knockdown.
NYSAC later claimed that a replay glitch didn't allow the commission's ringside official to have a better look at the incident. The fight ended in a majority draw and a potential knockdown would have swayed the result in Roach's favor.
Ryan Garcia has now spoken out about the incident, bashing the NYSAC for its role in the controversy. Speaking to The Ring, Garcia said:
Horrible. Like I said in my Tweet, it’s nothing against Tank, it’s nothing against anybody. It’s the rules of boxing. You know, if that’s allowed then I’m gonna do that in the ring if I feel like I’m uncomfortable. You know? I’m gonna just take a knee. Did Muhammad Ali take a knee when he had the thing with Sonny Liston?
Garcia referred to Liston's gloves causing issues to Ali's eyes in their February 1964 showdown.
Further speaking on the NYSAC's claims of the replay glitch, Garcia said:
I don’t know what they’re gonna do in that situation, but their excuse for not being able to get to the replay, to me, sounds fishy because they showed the replay live on air. How you gonna show the replay live on air and then not there? They obviously had the technical abilities to do that, so I don’t know.
It was a controversial fight to say the least. But there's only one way to settle the score between Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach - a rematch. They two are expected to engage in one later this year, however delays are putting the follow up fight in doubt.
As for Ryan Garcia, he returns to action on May 2 against Rolly Romero, headlining the first ever boxing card at Times Square.
