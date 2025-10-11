Dave Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, Betting Odd, How To Watch & Live Stream
Dave Allen's recent resurgence has earned him a headline slot in Sheffield on October 11th. Taking on Arslanbek Makhmudov, a win for the 'White Rhino' will further project him amongst the biggest names at heavyweight.
Eddie Hearn has told Allen that blockbuster fights await him with a win over Makhmudov, meaning there is more than just a victory at stake for the Englishman.
With a professional record of 24-7-2, Allen's 13-year career has seen him have his highs and lows. However, his last outing was perhaps the biggest performance of his career.
Narrowly being on the losing side against rising prospect Johnny Fisher via split decision in December 2024, the pair of British heavyweights met for a second time in May 2025. This time, there was no question as to who the winner was.
A dominant performance from Allen would see him stop Fisher in round five with a brutal finish. After suffering two knockdowns in the fifth round, Fisher's corner threw in the towel as Allen had a headline victory.
It was the 33-year-old's 19th professional knockout, as he looked like a fighter reborn in the Copper Box Arena, London earlier in the year. However, next up for Allen is another tough test.
Russian heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov currently has a 20-2 (19 KOs) record, with a 95% finish rate. His last performance in June would see him stop unbeaten Ricardo Brown (12-0, 11 KOs) via first-round knockout.
The win helped Makhmudov, 36, bounce back from his second career loss. In August 2024, Guido Vianello (12-2-1, 11 KOs) stopped the Russian in round eight of their bout in Quebec City, where Makhmudov resides.
Makhmudov's first loss came less than a year prior to top heavyweight contender Agit Kabayel. The German was 23-0 when he faced Makhmudov in December 2023, as he won via fourth-round TKO.
Both Allen and Makhmudov will go into the bout on Saturday with a record of 3-2 in their last five outings.
Dave Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov Fight Card
- Dave Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov - Heavyweight Bout
- Junaid Bostan vs Bilal Fawaz - Super Welterweight Bout
- Josh Padley vs Reece Bellotti - Super Featherweight Bout
- Hamza Uddin vs Muhsin Kizota - Flyweight Bout
- Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs James Chereji - Super Featherweight Bout
- Conner Tudsbury vs TBC - Light Heavyweight Bout
- Joe Howarth vs Kane Baker - Lightweight Bout
Dave Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov Date
Date: October 11, 2025
Dave Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov Start Time
Time: 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local time)
How to Watch Allen vs Makhmudov
Watch: DAZN
Allen vs Makhmudov Location
Location: Utilita Arena, Sheffield, UK.
Dave Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov Odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Moneyline
Allen to win: -110
Makhmudov to win: -110
Winning Method
KO/TKO/DQ: Allen +135 / Makhmudov +125
Decision/Technical Decision: Allen +700 / Makhmudov +850
