KO Of The Year? Dave Allen Delivers Revenge Again Johnny Fisher In London
Dave Allen delivered a knockout of the year candidate in stopping Johnny Fisher. Allen got sweet revenge as a matador to the "Romford Bull" in a battle of British heavyweights.
The 'White Rhino' (24-7-2, 19 KOs) stopped Fisher (13-1, 11 KOs) in the fifth round at the Copper Box Arena in East London this past Saturday.
It was the second knockdown of the round and came just as the round ended—a left hook followed by a choice right uppercut put the Romford man down on his face. After the fight, Fisher was fitted with an oxygen mask by ringside medics suggesting just how brutal the stoppage was.
"This means everything to me," said Allen in the ring. The fighter styles himself as the "Doncaster De La Hoya," after retired multidivisional world champion Oscar De La Hoya.
Allen was denied victory in their first fight in Saudi Arabia in December. He lost a split decision despite dropping his man (again in the fifth round) on the undercard of the Usyk-Fury rematch.
This time, he didn't leave the result to the judges.
At the age of 33, Allen is the new WBA Intercontinental heavyweight champion and, with the win, has signed himself up for other big domestic clashes in the United Kingdom, if not international heavyweight clashes in the near future. However, Allen has also said he does not plan to box past his 35th birthday.
