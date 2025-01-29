David Benavidez Explains Open Workout Incident With David Morrell
The first highly anticipated bout of 2025 is set to take place this Saturday when David Benavidez and David Morrell square off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
However, the bad blood between Benavidez and Morrell nearly boiled over weeks earlier between the unbeaten champions.
MORE: How To Watch David Benavidez vs David Morrell: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
The secondary light heavyweight champions had a media day on Dec. 17 in Miami and before the staredown, Benavidez went to shake Morrell's hand, to no avail. After talking back and forth at each other, Benavidez shoved Morrell, which led to numerous members from both teams and security getting between the two.
Not long after, Morrell responded by throwing his belt across the ring at Benavidez, flying over his head.
Benavidez appeared on former super middleweight and light heavyweight champion Andre Ward's podcast, The Art of Ward, and explained that part of the reason for pushing Morrell was to "test his temperature." Based on Morrell's response, Benavidez believes the fellow unbeaten light heavyweight champion was already trying to avoid the fight.
"He didn't shake my hand and I held it out there, like bro, shake my hand and he didn't shake my hand," Benavidez said. "That got me heated, so I'm like 'Oh we're gonna fight anyway, I might as well push him and see what's up. I'm gonna test his temperature.' [I] pushed him, but this is how I know he's scared of me because he threw the belt at me. If I threw a belt at you, I'm trying to hit you on the head. When I hit you, the fight is gonna be canceled. So me seeing him throw his belt at me, he's already looking for a way out."
Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs), 28, was a two-time super middleweight champion before moving up to light heavyweight. Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs), 27, also made a name for himself at super middleweight before also moving up to light heavyweight.
Morrell and Benavidez have both had one fight at light heavyweight and won by unanimous decision.
The Premier Boxing Champions card headlined by Benavidez vs. Morrell can be watched on Prime Video PPV or PPV.com.
