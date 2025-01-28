Legendary Trainer Predicts Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford
One of the biggest fights that could possibly be made in boxing is seemingly set to happen in 2025.
All signs are seemingly pointing toward Saul "Canelo" Alvarez vs. Terence "Bud" Crawford happening at some point later this year.
While the size discrepancy with Canelo being the unified super middleweight champion and Crawford only having one fight above welterweight is impossible to ignore, one would be remiss to dismiss the chances of the two-time undisputed champion.
Former trainer and boxing analyst Teddy Atlas is among those who like Crawford's chances. While Atlas notes that how Crawford handles moving up from 154 pounds to 168 pounds will likely be the deciding factor, he believes the pound-for-pound great is capable of pulling off the upset.
Atlas, who was mentored by the late great boxing trainer Cus D'Amato, trained former champions Timothy Bradley, Oleksandr Gvozdyk, Michael Moorer, and Alexander Povetkin.
"I ain't going against Crawford," Atlas said on his podcast, The Fight with Teddy Atlas. "I do think he's that special guy. I think Canelo is special too, but I think Crawford is special in a little bit even more so. He hasn't learned how to lose yet. I think he does have those special ingredients that go beyond the physical genetics [and] the physical DNA."
Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) wouldn't be the first to try and make the jump up two weight classes to fight Canelo. Jermell Charlo went up from junior middleweight to super middleweight, but Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) dropped him once en route to a dominant unanimous decision victory.
Charlo isn't Crawford, though. The switch-hitting four-division champion has become the undisputed champion at junior welterweight and stylistically is much better equipped to handle a significant move up in weight with the skill and speed advantages he would hold against Canelo.
Still, moving up 14 pounds to fight any top-of-the-line super middleweight is a tall task, let alone a pound-for-pound great like Canelo, who has dominated the super middleweight division since 2020.
The challenges both Canelo and Crawford present to each other and the accomplishments that have led them to this point are what make a potential bout between the two a super fight.
