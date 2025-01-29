Boxing

Regis Prograis Names ‘Wild’ Next Fight For Ryan Garcia Amid Devin Haney Rematch Rumors

Regis Prograis has named a surprise next potential opponent for Ryan Garcia.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Ryan Garcia is nearing the end of his suspension and a potential rematch with Devin Haney later this year has been rumored.

Regis Prograis has now claimed that Rolly Romero would be a wild fight for Garcia. He claimed both fighters are big punchers, making the hypothetical contest an unpredictable one.

Rolly Romero in action
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Speaking to MillCity Boxing, Prograis said:

Rolly and Ryan, I saw the sparring footage. I think that’s actually not a predictable fight because both of them are so wild and both can land punches. Ryan can land big punches and Rolly can land big punches. I would say Ryan, but I don’t know if you saw the sparring. Rolly was beating the s--- out of Ryan in the gym. Rolly is wild and sometimes it’s hard to time and fight somebody like that.

Regis Prograis

Further sharing his insight to the fight, Prograis said:

So I would go with Ryan but I’m not counting Rolly out until I hit him with something. I favor Ryan because he has more big-fight experience and stuff like that. He's a bigger star, has that hook but at the same time, Rolly is wild and could catch him with something. It'll be an interesting fight for sure.

Regis Prograis

Ryan Garcia is 24-1-0 with 20 knockouts under his belt. Romero, meanwhile, is 16-2-0 and has 13 knockout wins. He beat Manuel James via decision in his last fight.

Garcia last fought Devin Haney in 2024 and knocked Haney down three times en route to a unanimous decision win. The bout was turned into a no-contest after Garcia's failed drug test.

The Latest Boxing News

Frank Warren Reveals The Real Reason Tyson Fury Retired

Jaron Ennis Ready To Make His Mark vs Eimantas Stanionis

Diego Pacheco Hopeful For Fight vs Canelo Alvarez, Calls Him The GOAT

When 16-Year-Old Mike Tyson Shared Incredible Wisdom About His Boxing Mentality

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.