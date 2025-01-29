Regis Prograis Names ‘Wild’ Next Fight For Ryan Garcia Amid Devin Haney Rematch Rumors
Ryan Garcia is nearing the end of his suspension and a potential rematch with Devin Haney later this year has been rumored.
Regis Prograis has now claimed that Rolly Romero would be a wild fight for Garcia. He claimed both fighters are big punchers, making the hypothetical contest an unpredictable one.
Speaking to MillCity Boxing, Prograis said:
Rolly and Ryan, I saw the sparring footage. I think that’s actually not a predictable fight because both of them are so wild and both can land punches. Ryan can land big punches and Rolly can land big punches. I would say Ryan, but I don’t know if you saw the sparring. Rolly was beating the s--- out of Ryan in the gym. Rolly is wild and sometimes it’s hard to time and fight somebody like that.- Regis Prograis
Further sharing his insight to the fight, Prograis said:
So I would go with Ryan but I’m not counting Rolly out until I hit him with something. I favor Ryan because he has more big-fight experience and stuff like that. He's a bigger star, has that hook but at the same time, Rolly is wild and could catch him with something. It'll be an interesting fight for sure.- Regis Prograis
Ryan Garcia is 24-1-0 with 20 knockouts under his belt. Romero, meanwhile, is 16-2-0 and has 13 knockout wins. He beat Manuel James via decision in his last fight.
Garcia last fought Devin Haney in 2024 and knocked Haney down three times en route to a unanimous decision win. The bout was turned into a no-contest after Garcia's failed drug test.
