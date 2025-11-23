David Benavidez Thanks Legendary Canelo Opponent For Helping Him Become Elite

David Benavidez thanked a legendary Canelo Alvarez opponent following his win against Anthony Yarde on November 22. The American defended his WBC light heavyweight title with a seventh-round stoppage win over his British opponent.

Many fans and experts touted Yarde, a perennial contender at 175 lbs, to be Benavidez's toughest test to date. 'The Mexican Monster' proved his superstar status with a spectacular display from the opening bell. His patent pressure was on full display, and Yarde just had too much to handle.

At one point, Benavidez landed close to 20 consecutive punches with his left hand while holding Yarde by his right. He dropped Yarde past the midway point of the contest, and yet another flurry in the seventh round saw the referee step in for the stoppage. Benavidez revealed his next fight will be at cruiserweight, against Zurdo Ramirez.

David Benavidez credits legendary Canelo Alvarez opponent

Speaking after the Yarde win, Benavidez claimed Gennadiy Golovkin has pushed him to become the exceptional fighter that he is today. Golovkin, one of the most accomplished middleweight champions ever, is famously known for his legendary trilogy against Canelo.

Speaking to the media following the win, Benavidez said:

"Honestly, I give Gennady Golovkin all the credit he deserves, because he’s the reason why I’m the fighter I am today. Because when I would spar with him in there, those were not sparring sessions; they were real fights."

He added, "And he’d push me to the level so I’d have to find different ways to block, to get out of the way, because he was punching with everything. So, he made me learn more and push my IQ up, just to be in there with him."

'The Mexican Monster' added that he sparred GGG between the ages of 15 and 19 and has nothing but respect for Golovkin as a person and also as a fighter.

David Benavidez is daring to be great

USA: DAVID BENAVIDEZ 27-0 (23 KOs) 167lbs on the dot ready to defend his belt on November 23, 2025. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Benavidez's light heavyweight stint has been short-lived so far. However, he is already looking to move up and become great. His next fight will be in May against cruiserweight champion Gilberto Ramirez. Given Benavidez's Mexican heritage, it would be a big fight in the country's history.

Benavidez long wanted to face Canelo to give the Mexican fans a show. He never got that fight, but is now set to go up against another great Mexican champion of the modern era.

