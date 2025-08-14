Kevin Durant Loved Denzel Washington’s Rant About Sports Media Talking Heads
Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright recently sat down with Sports Illustrated earlier this week to promote their new movie Highest 2 Lowest. During the interview, host Greg Cally asked Washington about the pressure and criticism facing Bronny James and Shedeur Sanders.
Washington proceeded to go off on critics, specifically talking heads, with many fans in the comment section assuming he was talking about Stephen A. Smith. Whoever he was talking about, he fired a shot on behalf any athlete who believes you have to have played to be able to comment. And in the process may have coined a new term.
“Everybody’s got an opinion. In fact, we live in a world of 'opinionaires,'" said Washington. "That’s what I call them, 'opinionaires.' They’re on all the shows, a bunch of the guys, a couple that have played, but most of them who haven’t who have an opinion about what something should be when they haven’t done it. Those who can do. Those who can’t talk about those who can. Those who have know what they’re talking about. Those who haven’t, don’t. Period. That’s how I feel about that. Too much talking. Too much talking. Everybody got an opinion. Everybody’s sitting around getting fat. You know, thinking they know how to do it. Just ‘cuz you can sit behind a desk and chit chat doesn’t mean you can do a damn thing.”
This part of the interview was posted as a breakout video on the SI Instagram page where it generated a lot of likes and comments, including three fire emojis from Kevin Durant.
If Denzel was talking about Stephen A. Smith, he didn't show it when he and Spike Lee showed up on First Take two days later to promote the film and call out Jerry Jones and the Cowboys.
Let this be a warning to all the opinionaires out there. Denzel Washington could show up across the table from you at any moment.