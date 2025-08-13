Denzel Washington Claps Back at Shedeur Sanders Haters
Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright sit down with Sports Illustrated to talk about their new Spike Lee film, Highest 2 Lowest, in theaters Aug. 15. The two legends discuss sports imagery in the movie, the most athletic things they’ve ever done for a role and the power of fatherhood at the heart of the story. Denzel addresses critics of Shedeur Sanders and Bronny James, coining the term “opinionaires” and breaks down the upcoming Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight. Jeffrey Wright shares his D.C. sports roots and reflects on the history behind Spike Lee’s personal sports collection featured in the film.
