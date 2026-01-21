Deontay Wilder Reportedly Has Next Fight Set With Press Conference "Scheduled"

The plan for Deontay Wilder's 50th professional fight has reportedly already been set into motion.

After getting back on track with a win in 2025, Wilder is set to return for another big fight. The 40-year-old former champion is expected to face former two-time world title challenger Derek Chisora in April, Brunch Boxing reported.

The fight is already close to a done deal, according to Brunch Boxing, with a press conference already "scheduled" to announce the matchup in London soon.

Wilder and Chisora are both coming off victories, albeit under different circumstances. Chisora beat perennial contender Otto Wallin in a main event to extend his win streak to three, while Wilder ended a 1-4 skid with a knockout over the little-known Tyrrell Herndon.

Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora on 2026 collision course

Heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora | IMAGO / PA Images

Despite being similar in age, Wilder and Chisora are at very different points in their careers. While Wilder does not have an end in sight, 'War' Chisora has openly acknowledged that his next fight, which will also be his 50th professional bout, will be his last.

Chisora has considered retirement multiple times before, most prominently during his 1-4 stretch from 2020 to 2022. However, since his loss to Tyson Fury in December 2022, the Zimbabwean heavyweight has rattled off three consecutive victories over Gerald Washington, Joe Joyce and Wallin.

Wilder is coming off a definitive seventh-round knockout of Herndon in June 2025, but he has otherwise been in a rut for the last half-decade. The win over Herndon came on the heels of a devastating knockout loss to Zhilei Zhang, which was Wilder's third stoppage defeat in his last five fights.

Deontay Wilder training | Global Combat Collective

Wilder recently claimed to have lost his "love for boxing" during that time, but he is fully back on the train entering 2026. 'The Bronze Bomber' recently stated that he plans to fight for 10 more years, which would extend his timeline to his 50th birthday.

Wilder has since been linked to Oleksandr Usyk, who has mentioned his name on multiple occasions as a potential opponent for his next title defense. Wilder desperately needs another win to keep any hope of another title fight alive.

Chisora, who is ranked as high as No. 2 by the IBF, can steal that title shot right out of Wilder's arms with a victory. Chisora has only been knocked out once in his last 11 fights by Fury, who also stopped Wilder twice.

