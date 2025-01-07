Deontay Wilder Reportedly Set For Surprise Return In 2025
Deontay Wilder will reportedly push off retirement and return to the ring in 2025.
Wilder has lost four of his last five bouts, most recently getting knocked out by Zhilei Zhang in June of last year.
It's been a steady fall from grace since his trilogy with Tyson Fury ended back in late 2021. During that bout, dubbed "Once and for All," Fury landed a crushing right hand in the 11th round to knockout Wilder and win the match.
Now, according to boxing journalist Manouk Akopyan, Wilder is set for a return on BLK Prime this April.
It's make-or-break time for Deontay Wilder at age 39.- Manouk Akopyan on X
He's lost 4 out of his last 5 and hasn't been able to unleash his devastating right hand in one-sided losses to Joseph Parker & Zhilei Zhang over the last 12 months.
But he's still very much a top player in an open division.
An opponent has yet to be announced, but its been reported that Wilder and his manager are expected to make that announcement at a press event this Saturday (January 11) in Los Angeles.
Wilder's professional boxing record stands at 43-4-1 with 42 KOs over his 17 year career. His first bout occurred against Ethan Cox back in 2008.
