Deontay Wilder Reportedly Set For Surprise Return In 2025

It's make-or-break time for Deontay Wilder at age 39.



He's lost 4 out of his last 5 and hasn't been able to unleash his devastating right hand in one-sided losses to Joseph Parker & Zhilei Zhang over the last 12 months.



But he's still very much a top player in an open division. https://t.co/D4BRVJwzfX