Derek Chisora Makes Shock Retirement U-Turn Just One Week After Final Fight

Derek Chisora called retirement on a legendary boxing career on April 4 after being beaten via split decision by Deontay Wilder in the O2 Arena in London.

Both fighters laid it all on the line as Chisora picked himself up from two huge knockdowns by Wilder to continue fighting out an absolute slugfest.

The fight marked a 50th career bout for both fighters, with Wilder picking up his 45th win, and Chisora suffering his 14th loss in his career.

At the Tyson Fury v Mackmedov fight this past weekend, whilst wearing a t-shirt that said, "Retirement is for P---ies," Chisora shockingly announced he is willing to come out of retirement for a rematch to challenge the Bronze Bomber again.

Derek Chisora in action | IMAGO / PA Images

Chisora makes retirement U-turn?

Speaking to talkSPORT, Chisora said:

"I’ll be honest with you: the whole thing was a shambles, on my side and his side as well. But I wanna get a rematch." Derek Chisora

Del Boy claimed the officiating was poor and has blamed both his knockdowns on loose ropes. The Brit fell through the ropes on both occasions he was knocked down.

"The two knockdowns that [were] given were pushes, and Mike Goodall and his stupid ring he put up as well. The ropes were so loose it was an embarrassment. I'm not happy with that."

“I WANT DEONTAY WILDER REMATCH” 🤯



Derek Chisora reveals to talkSPORT that he’s coming out of retirement after 7 days 😂🤝#boxing pic.twitter.com/G8htm0bREz — talkSPORT Boxing (@boxing_ts) April 11, 2026

Deontay Wilder sets his sights on Anthony Joshua

Wilder looks like he has no intention of facing Chisora again, as the Bronze Bomber locked eyes with Anthony Joshua after the fight. The Alabama Slammer was seen calling Joshua 'scared as f---', and shouting 'let's do it' after walking past AJ as he exited the arena.

The two fighters are yet to reach their former glory, with each being former heavyweight champions.

Eddie Hearn wants Wilder as a warm-up fight for Tyson Fury

Wilder looks like he isn't the only fighter who is eyeing a fight with AJ. Tyson Fury took the time to call out his fellow Brit on Saturday after he beat Arslanbek Makhmudov, announcing he has no interest in fighting anyone else but Joshua.

Eddie Hearn shrugged off the threat of Wilder and revealed it would be a warm-up fight for Joshua in the build-up to a long-awaited British heavyweight showdown in December against Fury