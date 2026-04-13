Derek Chisora Makes Shock Retirement U-Turn Just One Week After Final Fight
Derek Chisora called retirement on a legendary boxing career on April 4 after being beaten via split decision by Deontay Wilder in the O2 Arena in London.
Both fighters laid it all on the line as Chisora picked himself up from two huge knockdowns by Wilder to continue fighting out an absolute slugfest.
The fight marked a 50th career bout for both fighters, with Wilder picking up his 45th win, and Chisora suffering his 14th loss in his career.
At the Tyson Fury v Mackmedov fight this past weekend, whilst wearing a t-shirt that said, "Retirement is for P---ies," Chisora shockingly announced he is willing to come out of retirement for a rematch to challenge the Bronze Bomber again.
Chisora makes retirement U-turn?
Speaking to talkSPORT, Chisora said:
"I’ll be honest with you: the whole thing was a shambles, on my side and his side as well. But I wanna get a rematch."Derek Chisora
Del Boy claimed the officiating was poor and has blamed both his knockdowns on loose ropes. The Brit fell through the ropes on both occasions he was knocked down.
"The two knockdowns that [were] given were pushes, and Mike Goodall and his stupid ring he put up as well. The ropes were so loose it was an embarrassment. I'm not happy with that."
Deontay Wilder sets his sights on Anthony Joshua
Wilder looks like he has no intention of facing Chisora again, as the Bronze Bomber locked eyes with Anthony Joshua after the fight. The Alabama Slammer was seen calling Joshua 'scared as f---', and shouting 'let's do it' after walking past AJ as he exited the arena.
The two fighters are yet to reach their former glory, with each being former heavyweight champions.
Eddie Hearn wants Wilder as a warm-up fight for Tyson Fury
Wilder looks like he isn't the only fighter who is eyeing a fight with AJ. Tyson Fury took the time to call out his fellow Brit on Saturday after he beat Arslanbek Makhmudov, announcing he has no interest in fighting anyone else but Joshua.
Eddie Hearn shrugged off the threat of Wilder and revealed it would be a warm-up fight for Joshua in the build-up to a long-awaited British heavyweight showdown in December against Fury
"We’ll take Deontay Wilder as that warm-up fight, and then we’ll fight Tyson Fury in December. By the way, I respect Wilder, and I think he looked much better than he has done previously. But let me tell you, Anthony Joshua will walk through Wilder within 3 rounds.”
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Will Thomas is a contributor for KO On SI. Before joining, he worked in a variety of different sports reporting roles, most recently for Sports News Blitz. Will has a bachelor’s degree in sports business and a masters in Sports Journalism from Liverpool's John Moores University. As well as being a huge boxing fan, Will is a huge supporter of Liverpool FC and loves watching the team play when given the chance. Will is from Stafford, England, and lived in Perth, Australia, for a short period of time during his early childhood before having to come back to endure the English weather.