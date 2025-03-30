Derek Chisora Reveals Game Plan To Beat Daniel Dubois In Potential Showdown
Derek Chisora has emerged as a surprise potential next opponent for Daniel Dubois.
Dubois last fought Anthony Joshua in 2024 and earned a brutal knockout win. He was pitted against Joseph Parker in February 2025, but had to pull out due to illness.
Chisora, meanwhile, is coming off a stellar win against Otto Wallin. In his 49th career fight, the 41-year-old put on a gritty display and earned a decision win following two knockdowns.
Dubois has been involved in talks to take on Oleksandr Usyk next. However, if the Ukrainian faces Joseph Parker instead, Chisora is the back-up plan for Dubois. 'War' Chisora has now broken down how he'd handle the fast-rising Dubois if a fight were to take place.
For Chisora, it's all about caging Dubois early in the contest to avoid allowing him to get an early upper hand in the contest.
Chisora told The Ring:
Daniel is peaking right now. Daniel is on fire. If you let him take the first two rounds, he's going to destroy you. He's one of those fighters that if you just let him come out the gates without maintaining him, you’re in trouble. So when we fight Daniel the first two rounds are very crucial to us. We have to discipline him in the first two rounds so he goes back in his shell. After that, let’s see what happens.
Chisora is looking to fight just once more to reach the 50 fight career milestone.
