Boxing

Derek Chisora Reveals Game Plan To Beat Daniel Dubois In Potential Showdown

Derek Chisora reflects on a potential Daniel Dubois fight.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / PA Images

Derek Chisora has emerged as a surprise potential next opponent for Daniel Dubois.

Dubois last fought Anthony Joshua in 2024 and earned a brutal knockout win. He was pitted against Joseph Parker in February 2025, but had to pull out due to illness.

Chisora, meanwhile, is coming off a stellar win against Otto Wallin. In his 49th career fight, the 41-year-old put on a gritty display and earned a decision win following two knockdowns.

Derek Chisora
IMAGO / PA Images

Dubois has been involved in talks to take on Oleksandr Usyk next. However, if the Ukrainian faces Joseph Parker instead, Chisora is the back-up plan for Dubois. 'War' Chisora has now broken down how he'd handle the fast-rising Dubois if a fight were to take place.

For Chisora, it's all about caging Dubois early in the contest to avoid allowing him to get an early upper hand in the contest.

Chisora told The Ring:

Daniel is peaking right now. Daniel is on fire. If you let him take the first two rounds, he's going to destroy you. He's one of those fighters that if you just let him come out the gates without maintaining him, you’re in trouble. So when we fight Daniel the first two rounds are very crucial to us. We have to discipline him in the first two rounds so he goes back in his shell. After that, let’s see what happens.

Derek Chisora
IMAGO / PA Images

Chisora is looking to fight just once more to reach the 50 fight career milestone.

The Latest Boxing News

Claressa Shields Pleads For Gervonta Davis To Get Therapy Before Lamont Roach Rematch

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes To Lamont Roach After Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Fight

Joe Rogan Imagines What Could Have Been If Kimbo Slice Fought In Bare Knuckle Boxing

Mike Tyson Doesn’t Rule Out Boxing Return After Jake Paul Fight, Talks WWE Return As Well

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.