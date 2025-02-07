Jake Paul's Promotion, MVP, Blasts Canelo Alvarez After Failed Negotiations
Jake Paul went from reportedly being close to landing a fight against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez to being left out in the cold.
ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported late on Thursday night that a deal was being finalized for Canelo Alvarez to fight Jake Paul on May 3 in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. Not long afterwards, it was revealed that Canelo had agreed to a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season and a fight with Paul had fallen through.
In lieu of Paul missing out on a fight against the biggest star in boxing, his promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, released a statement blasting Canelo for how everything transpired.
"MVP was deep in negotiations for a blockbuster fight between Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas, a massive event for the Mexican, Puerto Rican and American fans, and it's disappointing to see how the situation unfolded. MVP operates with integrity, transparency, and respect for the sport, its athletes, and the fans. Unfortunately, not everyone in the boxing world shares those values."
MVP also blasted the media for its reporting of the situation. It was also reported by The Ring that Canelo had agreed to a bout with fellow pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford earlier in the week, but on Wednesday night, negotiations had fallen through. Now, Crawford is one of the fights Canelo has agreed to with Riyadh Season.
Paul appeared to be a pawn in Canelo's game to land a bigger deal with Riyadh Season and Turki Alalshikh, who is spearheading the operation.
Now, Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) has a four-fight deal, with the only known bout being against Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) in September. Canelo is also reportedly going to fight in Saudi Arabia in May later this year and February of next year, with the opponents yet to be finalized.
As for Paul (11-1, 7 KOs), he'll be forced to pivot, and the high-level opponents he could seek a fight with next is anyone's guess. And who's to say there aren't anymore twists and turns left for the Canelo saga before any news of his next opponent is finalized?
