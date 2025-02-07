Turki Alalshikh Throws Shade At Jake Paul After Winning Canelo Alvarez Contract Talks
On February 6, it seemed all but certain that Jake Paul was going to go toe to toe against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in a blockbuster boxing bout in May 2025.
Prominent members of the boxing media community were asserting that Canelo vs. Paul was a done deal, and were already projecting how much money the two would make together if the fight was sold on PPV.
But the beauty of boxing is that things can change dramatically in a short time. This became the case early Friday morning when Canelo decided to sign a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh, which is very clearly not going to include any potential fight with Paul.
MORE: Canelo Alvarez's Next 4 Fight Dates And Potential Opponents Revealed
Jake Paul has already made it clear how upset he is about Canelo deciding to go in a different direction, as he made a social media post on February 7 that included him saying, "Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me Jake Paul and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the Mexican people who support him on US soil. it’s not surprising when his whole career he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring. I’m the new face of boxing."
Turki Alalshikh was the opposite of upset when the Canelo deal got done, as he made several social media posts showing him flexing his success in finalizing this contract with arguably the sport's biggest boxer.
And Alalshikh even took some time to throw shade Jake Paul's way after taking the Canelo fight away from him.
ESPN boxing insider Mike Coppinger wrote on X, "'Canelo fights only real fighters,' Turki Alalshikh told ESPN."
Given Paul's background as a YouTuber and prominence on social media before ever entering the ring, some within the boxing space refuse to call him a real fighter — as indicated by Alalshikh's words.
It will be interesting to see whether Paul musters a response to this diss.
The Latest Boxing News
Jake Paul Blasts Canelo Alvarez After Boxing Fight Negotiations Go Cold
Canelo Alvarez's Next 4 Fight Dates And Potential Opponents Revealed
Canelo Alvarez Sends Strong 3-Word Message About New Boxing Contract
Canelo Alvarez vs Jake Paul Fight Now Cancelled - Latest Update
Terence Crawford Responds To Turki Alalshikh's Tweet On Canelo Alvarez's Four-Fight Deal