Jake Paul Blasts Canelo Alvarez After Boxing Fight Negotiations Go Cold
As of February 6, Jake Paul was deep in contract negotiations for a blockbuster super-fight against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez.
These negotiations were to a point where Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn even asserted that "As I'm hearing, Canelo vs Paul is done," and predicted that this fight would earn at least $200 million.
Alas, the deal was not done — and the fight is now off, as Canelo instead signed a four-fight contract with Turki Alalshikh; the plans of which have already been laid out and most certainly do not include Paul.
The boxing world has been buzzing over the past few days due to this rollercoaster of events between some of the sport's biggest names. And once news of Canelo vs. Paul going cold broke, Jake Paul called out Canelo over social media.
"Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me Jake Paul and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the Mexican people who support him on US soil. it’s not surprising when his whole career he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring. I’m the new face of boxing. You cannot have the biggest fight of 2025 without my name involved. When all of your events tank and lose money you will all realize who the king of the sport is. 28 years old. Biggest fight in boxing history. My own boss. Not owned. 5 years in. All of you felines want to see me fail, but god has other plans. It’s the era of good. The era of the elephant. It’s the era of MVP. @MostVPromotions," Paul wrote on X, along with a photoshopped image of him looking down at Canelo in the ring.
Clearly Paul is not happy about Canelo leaving the altar at the 11th hour. Now he'll need to find a new opponent who surely won't carry the same clout as Canelo.
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez Sends Strong 3-Word Message About New Boxing Contract
Canelo Alvarez's Next 4 Fight Dates And Potential Opponents Revealed
Canelo Alvarez vs Jake Paul Fight Now Cancelled - Latest Update
Claressa Shields Blasts 'Delusional' Takes About Jake Paul Beating Her In Boxing
Eddie Hearn Claims Canelo Alvarez vs Jake Paul Fight A Done Deal, Predicts Massive Purse Sum