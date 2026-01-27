Shakur Stevenson Slams Talk of a Potential Gervonta Davis Fight

Shakur Stevenson has already confirmed he will be returning to lightweight after fighting Teofimo Lopez on Saturday. However, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis remains nowhere on his radar.

As the two biggest stars in the lightweight division, fans have wanted to see Stevenson and Davis fight for years. The matchup was never close to materializing, and Stevenson all but put the nail in the coffin in a recent interview with ESPN host Brian Custer.

"F*** him," Stevenson said on 'The Last Stand' podcast. "I don't even want to speak on him. I don't got too much to say on him... I don't talk on people who feel as though I need them, 'cause I don't need nobody. I'm a big superstar in my own right. I make a lot of money. I don't need nobody so yeah, I don't want to speak on him."

Shakur Stevenson goes OFF on Tank Davis👀‼️:



“F**k him… I don’t talk on people who feel I need him. I’m a big superstar… I don’t need him” 😱💥



No need to chase – the champ is focused on his own legacy!



Full exclusive OUT NOW on The Last Stand‼️ pic.twitter.com/LUM31anajF — The Last Stand Podcast (@LastStandPod) January 26, 2026

Stevenson haters and Davis fans will use the 28-year-old's latest quote as fuel to their belief that he has been the one "avoiding" the matchup. Davis, however, has not done himself any favors with the fan base lately, either.

'Tank' is no longer a champion after the WBA stripped him of his title amid his latest run-in with the law. Davis was accused of assault, battery and kidnapping by his ex-girlfriend in late 2025, with video evidence surfacing that supported the case. The Miami Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest in mid-January.

Gervonta Davis' future unclear as Shakur Stevenson moves on

Former WBA lightweight champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Davis had already been on the outskirts with the fan base before that situation unfolded due to his involvement with Jake Paul. Fans have been frustrated with his seeming refusal to face other elite lightweights for years, a resentment that culminated with his ignoring a highly anticipated rematch with Lamont Roach Jr. to accept an exhibition bout with Paul.

Davis worsened his public perception by claiming the fight with Paul would be the final one of his career. He has mulled retirement for the last few years, which has led to his perceived reluctance to accept big fights.

In the end, Davis did not even get to fight Paul, as he was yanked from the bout due to his civil lawsuit. The situation ended up being an entire net loss for the once-beloved power puncher, who might have already competed in his last boxing fight.

Given Davis' current situation, even Stevenson's biggest critics might have a difficult time opposing his latest claim.

