Eddie Hearn Bashes Khalil Coe For Shocking Weight Miss Before Win

Khalil Coe improved to 12-1-1 on Saturday night, but his stock took a major hit in the process.

Coe's victory puts him on another win streak, but he fell out of favor with the fan base when he came in nearly eight pounds over the 175-pound light heavyweight limit at his weigh-in on Friday. His fight with Jesse Hart still proceeded, with Coe edging out a majority decision victory.

After the fight, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn criticized Coe's behavior all week. Hearn said he would "die on a hill" for all his fighters, but sent a clear warning to the 29-year-old.

"It's disgraceful," Hearn said on iFL TV. "I will die on a hill for my fighters, but you cannot come into a fight eight pounds over... It's just not good enough. Fighters would die to be in the position that Khalil Coe's in. Fighting in Las Vegas [in the] co-main event on DAZN."

Coe has been with Hearn and Matchroom Boxing for the duration of his 14-fight professional career. He joined the promotion as a 24-year-old super prospect in 2021 after compiling an amateur record of 23-4.

Hearn went on to criticize Coe's performance in the victory. He bashed Coe, who is generally viewed as a knockout artist, for his tepid performance after an egregious weight miss.

"If you're gonna miss the weight like that, you've better go in and look sensational," Hearn said.

"You're much heavier than this guy; you gotta go in, bully him and beat him up... He's gotta think about his career. I don't want to be working with people that aren't taking it seriously and living the life. I get, no bulls***, 20 messages a day from fighters betting for an opportunity. You've got to live the life in any profession, especially the fight game. That's about the fourth or fifth time he's missed weight in about 12 fights."

Fans were also critical of Coe on social media. Many expected the once-promising rising star to have a showcase performance against the 36-year-old Hart, but the fight played out as an unexciting back-and-forth jab contest.

Hart got off to a surprisingly strong start before quickly fading in the second half of the fight. Coe increased the pressure from there, but inexplicably lay back over the final three rounds when a finish appeared imminent.

