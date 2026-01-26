Shakur Stevenson And Teofimo Lopez Clash Over Old Sparring Session Ahead Of Fight

Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez both agree that they once shared the ring in a heated sparring session. They just disagree about how that training session went down.

Stevenson, 28, and Lopez, 28, will meet on Saturday for the latter's WBO and The Ring super lightweight titles. However, both men acknowledged that it would not be their first time lining up across from each other in the ring.

Stevenson claimed that the session lasted three rounds, with him taking over in the final two frames.

"We did three rounds," Stevenson said, via Ring Magazine. "Teo posted a video that is very misleading. It was the first round, so we warming up. Ain't nobody really land nothing. He knows. Deep down inside, he remember how the sparring went."

Lopez only agrees with one part of Stevenson's revelation. He concurred that they sparred for three rounds, but Lopez claims he only has footage of one round because Stevenson requested they stop recording.

"He said to stop recording," Lopez said. "Come on, dog."

Both fighters hail from the same part of the United States. Stevenson was born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, while Lopez grew up in Brooklyn, New York, before moving to Florida later in his life.

The fighters will headline a 'Ring VI' pay-per-view card in Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Stevenson is moving up from the 135-pound division to challenge Lopez and attempt to become a four-division champion.

Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez's parallel careers finally meet

For years, Stevenson and Lopez's careers have followed a similar arc. They became world champions around the same time — both claimed their first world titles in 2019 — but have not existed in the same weight class until now.

Although Lopez also competed at lightweight, he moved up to 140 pounds in 2022, following his upset loss to George Kambosos Jr. Stevenson had just moved up to super featherweight at that time and had recently claimed the WBO 130-pound title to become a two-division champion.

Lopez has remained at super lightweight since, while Stevenson moved up to 135 pounds in 2023. The former Olympic medalist is now moving up for a third time, but he has confirmed that, win or lose, he will be returning to lightweight after facing Lopez.

Lopez owns the natural weight advantage, but Stevenson still has the prestige of being an undefeated champion. Not all fans love his fight style, but Stevenson has dominated nearly every one of his 24 professional bouts.

