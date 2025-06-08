Dmitry Bivol’s Camp Calls for Canelo Alvarez Rematch After Terence Crawford Fight
Canelo Alvarez will put his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against Dmitry Bivol on September 13. It's an epic fight any way you look at it as Canelo and Crawford are two of the greatest pugilists of the modern era.
Canelo is a veteran with a 63-2-2 record, holding titles in four different weight classes throughout his career. He has been the undisputed champion at 168 lbs twice. Only Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol have beaten Alvarez in his exemplary career. And because of that, Canelo seemingly has a long list of opponents willing to fight him after Crawford.
Jermall Charlo called out Canelo following his win against Thomas LaManna, Chris Eubank Jr has been tipped as a potential next opponent after beating Conor Benn in April, and now Dmitry Bivol's camp has thrown a rematch challenge to Canelo as well.
Bivol's manager Vadim Kornilov told World Boxing News:
I expect that Canelo and his fans actually want to see him redeem himself from a clear one-sided loss before he fights everybody else. But I probably see it differently from most others. Maybe (the Eubank fight happens or Bivol). I’m not sure, for now, he still has to beat Crawford also.
Dmitry Bivol is 4-1 since his win against Canelo Alvarez, with his sole loss coming against Artur Beterbiev, which the Russian avenged during their rematch in February 2025. Bivol became the undisputed light heavyweight champion with his win against Beterbiev, but has since gave up the WBC title as he aims for a Beterbiev trilogy instead of fighting David Benavidez.
Bivol's manager hinted the Beterbiev trilogy will take place later this year and is eyeing a Canelo rematch after that. He added:
Our obligation is to complete the trilogy. I believe that after the third fight with Beterbiev, the rematch with Canelo will be in play, if he can defeat Terrence Crawford.
Canelo Alvarez is 6-0 since his loss to Dmitry Bivol, beating Gennadiy Golovkin, John Ryder, Jermell Charlo, Jaime Munguia, Edgar Berlanga, and William Scull. He returns to action against Terence Crawford on September 13.
The Latest Boxing News
Terence Crawford Reacts To Keyshawn Davis Missing Weight As Edwin de Los Santos Fight Gets Cancelled
Fabio Wardley Scores ‘KO Of The Year’ Over Justis Huni
Lamont Roach Teases Fight With Champion Before Gervonta Davis Rematch
Claressa Shields Shreds Amanda Serrano Before Katie Taylor Trilogy