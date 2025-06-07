Fabio Wardley Scores ‘KO Of The Year’ Over Justis Huni
Another chapter was written in the fairytale career of Fabio Wardley at a soccer stadium in Ipswich tonight. Wardley (19-0-1) secured a sensational come-from-behind knockout against Commonwealth rival Justis Huni.
Wardley, known for his big right hands, found one to floor Huni. The rain somewhat thinned the crowd of 20,000, but those who stayed saw their man score a big win.
Wardley got off to a rough start in what was supposed to be his homecoming fight. Huni was a world-class amateur, and he used every tool in his arsenal to out-box Wardley for the bulk of the battle. Wardley, by contrast, is a former white-collar boxer. What he lacks in world-class skills, he makes up for in power and heart.
“I don’t profess to be any kind of [Oleksander] Usyk,” Wardley said freely in an interview from ring center in a reference to the undisputed heavyweight champion. However, he said he knew when to “bite down on the gumshield” and get the win.
Wardley picked up a water-downed world title (the Interim WBA World Heavyweight Championship) in the drenched stadium that seems certain to host him again.
“This is such a fabulous place to put a fight on. The atmosphere was amazing,” promoter Frank Warren told the crowd from the ring center at the fight. Warren visited Wardley's corner before the 10th and clearly told the Ipswich man everything he needed to hear.
Wardley may never be one of the heavyweight division’s kings, but tonight, beneath the roar of soaked believers, Ipswich crowned its pub legend. For years to come, the faithful will recall the night their man bit down on his gumshield and turned the tide.
