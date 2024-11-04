Dmitry Salita Honored By WBO
Rising boxing promoter Dmitry Salita has been honored as just that by the World Boxing Organization. The World Boxing Organization (WBO) is the youngest of the four recognized belts in boxing.
“I am grateful to receive this award at the 37th convention of the WBO,” Salita said of receiving the award.
Salita was recognized as at a formal ceremony as the organization’s “rising promoter”
A number of Salita’s fighters have worked with the WBO. Of these the most prominent example is Claressa Shields. Salita has promoted her to multiple world championships, including WBO titles.
Shields is the current light heavyweight and middleweight champion of the WBO.
Dmitry Salita is himself a former fighter and during his active career, Salita held a number of regional titles. These were often sanctioned or recognized by the WBO.
More importantly, Salita has distinguished himself with developing a new generation of boxing talent. This has helped to fill an important gap in the sport. Since the end of HBO’s “After Dark” boxing series and the end of ShoBox on Showtime there has not been a significant platform to develop talent of American fighters in the United States.
Salita’s Big Time Boxing USA series, which is shown on the streaming platform DAZN, is to develop the next generation of American fighters on punch at a time. The talent developed on this series may well have the bright lights of Las Vegas or Riyadh in their futures.
“This series is filling a necessary gap in professional boxing in America at present,” Salita told Sports Illustrated.
Prospects he is developing with his Big Time Boxing USA series include Michel Rivera , Adreal Holmes, Joshua Pagan, and Davelle Smith. None of whom currently hold WBO global or regional titles.
The WBO was founded in 1988 and is based in Puerto Rico.