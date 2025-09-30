Dustin Poirier Reveals 1 Fight He Wants In Zuffa Boxing
Dustin Poirier is completely content with his retirement, but there is still one fight that could lure him back into action.
It does not seem like anything could lure Poirier back to MMA at the moment, but boxing continues to intrigue him. Specifically, Poirier admitted on social media that he would only end his retirement to box Nate Diaz in Zuffa Boxing.
"Zuffa Boxing [12 rounds] me and Nathaniel I'd do it," Poirier tweeted on Monday. "Only 1 more fight I'd take."
However, Poirier would admit that the fight is mostly a dream matchup that he is still upset did not materialize in the UFC.
"We not even going anywhere but someone asked me... I'm retired I'm done but Nate is the one that got away."
UFC fans might remember that Poirier and Diaz were briefly linked to a potential matchup. The two were booked for UFC 230, but an injury forced Poirier to withdraw.
A boxing fight seems unlikely, but Poirier has always been intrigued by the sweet science. Many fans have considered him to be one of the best boxers in the UFC for a while, and 'The Diamond' has admitted during his prime that he would be open to stepping into the ring if he received permission.
Like Poirier, Diaz's UFC career also seems to be over. But unlike his former rival, the Stockton native has not yet retired, and has gone on to box Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal since parting with the UFC.
Dustin Poirier tweets on same day as Zuffa Boxing announcement
Poirier's tweet came hours after Dana White confirmed a major announcement for Zuffa Boxing in 2026. Moving forward, the promotion will broadcast events on CBS and Paramount+.
The deal had been brewing for months and seemed to be where Zuffa Boxing was headed after White signed a multi-year deal for the UFC to move onto Paramount+ in 2026.
White plans to hold eight to 12 major Zuffa Boxing events per year on Paramount+, in addition to several smaller shows. White said he intends to implement a development system similar to how 'Dana White's Contender Series' operates within the UFC.
Although the UFC and Zuffa Boxing are inherently linked, White claims he does not plan to have many current or former MMA fighters compete for his new promotion. White seems to believe that the move would tarnish his career as a boxing promoter, regardless of how much interest it would generate.
