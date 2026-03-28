Eddie Hall Returning to Boxing to Face Tommy Fury in Misfits Boxing

Following another extended layoff, Tommy Fury is returning to the ring against another unorthodox opponent.

Fury, 26, has not fought since May 2025, when he returned with a unanimous decision win over Kenan Hanjalic in Hungary. He is now returning to Misfits Boxing, where he will face former strongman turned social media influencer Eddie Hall in June.

The promotion announced that Fury and Hall will headline an event billed as 'Beauty vs. the Beast' at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on June 13.

𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 🆚𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐓



Tommy Fury takes on Eddie Hall on June 13th at the @AOArena 😱 🥊



Tickets go on sale Sunday 5pm 🎟️

#BeautyVsTheBeast | June 13 | Live Exclusively on DAZN pic.twitter.com/BEJjN8qthJ — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) March 27, 2026

Hall, 38, has only had one professional boxing fight in his implausible fighting career. He faced another ex-strongman, Hafthor Bjornsson, in March 2022, losing by unanimous decision.

Since then, Hall has had one MMA fight, beating yet another former strongman, Mariusz Pudzianowski, in the Polish promotion KSW. However, Pudzianowski is also a respected mixed martial artist and has been fighting for KSW since 2009, compiling a 17-10 record with wins over UFC veterans Bob Sapp, Jay Silva, Rolles Gracie Jr., Sean McCorkle and Oliver Thompson.

While the experience and skill gap is vast, so is the obvious weight discrepancy. Fury weighed in at 207 pounds for his fight with Hanjalic, while Hall tipped the scales at 313 pounds when he faced Bjornsson. The fight will undoubtedly occur at heavyweight for Hall's sake, although that has yet to be confirmed by Misfits Boxing.

Eddie Hall fight continues the curious career of Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Despite being an undefeated boxer who is the half-brother of one of the sport's biggest stars, Fury's career continues to take wild and unexpected turns, as epitomized by his fight against Hall. The former reality TV star has certainly played into that role more than he has been a boxer lately, as the drama in his personal life continues to overshadow any semblance of an athletic career.

As the first person to defeat Jake Paul, Fury always has that rematch in his back pocket. But with Paul continuously shrugging that idea aside, the odds of Fury returning to that well get dimmer each day.

Instead of riding the momentum of consecutive wins over Paul and KSI in 2023, Fury instead disappeared into the shadows, taking two years away from the sport before returning against Hanjalic in 2025. Fury insists that he is a legitimate boxer and not a celebrity prize-fighter, but his booking with Hall does not support that argument.