Boxing Tonight (10/11/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Ennis vs Lima & More
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
David Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov
David Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov (12 rounds, heavyweight)
Josh Padley vs Reece Bellotti (10 rounds, super featherweight)
Junaid Bostan vs Bilal Fawaz (10 rounds for the English super welterweight title)
Hamza Uddin vs Muhsin Kizota (10 rounds, flyweight)
Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs James Chereji (8 rounds, junior lightweight)
Conner Tudsbury vs TBA (6 rounds light heavyweight)
Joe Howarth vs Kane Baker (6 rounds, lightweight)
Leo Atang vs TBA (6 rounds, heavyweight)
Time: 2 p.m. EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, United Kingdom
Dave Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov Fight Preview
Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima
Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima (12 rounds for the vacant WBA junior middleweight interim title)
Khalil Coe vs Jesse Hart (10 rounds, light heavyweight)
Alexis Barriere vs Guido Vianello (10 rounds for the WBC Americas heavyweight title)
Tahmir Smalls vs Jose Roman Vazquez (10 rounds for the WBA Continental North America welterweight title)
Giorgio Visioli vs James Wilkins (8 rounds, junior lightweight)
Zaquin Moses vs Antonio Dunton El Jr (6 rounds, junior lightweight)
Dennis Thompson vs Sean Diaz (6 rounds, junior featherweight)
Harley Mederos vs Juan Silva (6 rounds, lightweight)
Justin Palmieri vs Naheem Parker (6 rounds, lightweight)
Time: 8 p.m. EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
