Boxing

Boxing Tonight (10/11/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Ennis vs Lima & More

Every fight in boxing tonight.

Boxing On SI Staff

Jaron Ennis
Jaron Ennis / Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

David Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov

David Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov (12 rounds, heavyweight)

Josh Padley vs Reece Bellotti (10 rounds, super featherweight)

Junaid Bostan vs Bilal Fawaz (10 rounds for the English super welterweight title)

Hamza Uddin vs Muhsin Kizota (10 rounds, flyweight)

Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs James Chereji (8 rounds, junior lightweight)

Conner Tudsbury vs TBA (6 rounds light heavyweight)

Joe Howarth vs Kane Baker (6 rounds, lightweight)

Leo Atang vs TBA (6 rounds, heavyweight)

Time: 2 p.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, United Kingdom

Dave Allen vs Arslanbek Makhmudov Fight Preview

Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima

Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima (12 rounds for the vacant WBA junior middleweight interim title)

Khalil Coe vs Jesse Hart (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Alexis Barriere vs Guido Vianello (10 rounds for the WBC Americas heavyweight title)

Tahmir Smalls vs Jose Roman Vazquez (10 rounds for the WBA Continental North America welterweight title)

Giorgio Visioli vs James Wilkins (8 rounds, junior lightweight)

Zaquin Moses vs Antonio Dunton El Jr (6 rounds, junior lightweight)

Dennis Thompson vs Sean Diaz (6 rounds, junior featherweight)

Harley Mederos vs Juan Silva (6 rounds, lightweight)

Justin Palmieri vs Naheem Parker (6 rounds, lightweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

MORE: Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima: Preview, Odds And Prediction

Published
Boxing On SI Staff
BOXING ON SI STAFF

Our team is committed to bringing boxing fans the latest news across the world of boxing. Covering every promotion and fighter, the team delivers breaking stories, news, analysis and more.