Eddie Hearn Names The Only Fighter Who Can Beat Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk continues his remarkable journey as an undefeated professional boxer and is arguably the best heavyweight of the modern era.
The Ukrainian currently boasts an impressive professional record of 23-0-0. He has wins over Anthony Joshua (twice), Tyson Fury (twice), and more.
It's hard to name a fighter who could potentially give Usyk a challenge inside the boxing ring. Eddie Hearn, though, believes there's someone who has a chance.
Hearn has named crusierweight champion Jai Opetaia as the fighter who could beat Usyk. Speaking to ESNEWS, the promoter said:
I’m looking down the road, Jai is humble. He’s committed to the cruiserweight division but for me one of the best of all time was Usyk, he became undisputed, moved up and became undisputed at heavyweight. The medium focus right now is every belt in the division and the long-term focus is to fight Usyk for the unified heavyweight world championship. I believe he is the only fighter who can give Usyk a real fight over the next 12-18 months.- Eddie Hearn
Opetaia is currently the IBF and Ring Magazine cruiserweight champion and holds a record of 27-0-0 with 21 knockout wins under his belt.
Usyk, meanwhile, is a former unified crusierweight champion and achieved the same feat at heavyweight. He is the only undisputed heavyweight champion of the four belt era, which came into play in 1999.
Usyk beat Tyson Fury twice in 2024, handing 'The Gypsy King' his only career losses. Their second fight was back in December. 2024.
