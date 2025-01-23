Here's Why Bob Arum Ranks Naoya Inoue Above Manny Pacquiao In His GOAT List
Bob Arum believes Naoya Inoue has a bigger legacy than Manny Pacquiao in the sport of boxing. Inoue is set to take on Ye Joon Kim on January 24.
'The Monster' was set to take on Sam Goodman but the latter had to pull out due to a cut that he sustained in training. Kim was set to fight on the undercard on January 24 but stepped in on short notice against Inoue to save the day.
Inoue boasts an exceptional record of 28-0-0 with 25 knockout wins under his belt, and Arum thinks Inoue has built a better legacy having gone through two divisions undefeated.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Inoue's promoter Arum said:
Boxers are unique. Manny Pacquiao was a great, great champion, was great for boxing. His career is legendary. Naoya Inoue's career is even more legendary because unlike Manny he has gone through one division after another without losing a fight.- Bob Arum
He further added:
You really can't compare either of them because they're both obviously great fighters but they're also different. Manny was reckless in a lot of fights and that's why he got knocked out in the last fight that he had with [Juan Manuel] Marquez. Because he went in on the attack and didn't look out for an answering punch.- Bob Arum
Bob Arum has claimed that Naoya Inoue is a much more disciplined fighter than Pacquiao as he said:
Now Inoue is a much more disciplined fighter. He is much more correct in the ring. He doesn't take foolish chances. Sometimes you do but usually he does not take foolish chances.- Bob Arum
While Naoya Inoue is disciplined, his moniker, 'The Monster' is appropriate. Few fighters current boxers possess the knockout power that Inoue has.
The Latest Boxing News
Naoya Inoue's Top 5 Career Knockouts Ahead Of His Fight vs Ye Joon Kim
Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis Unification Bout Official
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Grudge Match Officially Announced
Legendary Trainer Names The Boxer That's Better Than Floyd Mayweather And Manny Pacquiao