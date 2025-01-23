Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis Unification Bout Official
The big bout that has long eluded Jaron 'Boots' Ennis is now official.
The Ring announced that Ennis will clash in a welterweight unification bout against Eimantas Stanionis on April 12 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine world titles will be on the line in the bout between unbeaten welterweights.
Ennis vs. Stanionis will be broadcasted on DAZN.
Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs), 27, has long been touted as one of boxing's rising stars but has struggled to land big fights since earning the IBF belt. The switch-hitting power puncher defeated Karen Chukhadzhian by unanimous decision for the second time in his last bout on Nov. 9 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
“This is the fight I’ve been waiting for,” Ennis told The Ring. “I believe I was made for moments like this and on April 12 I will be making a big statement and you will see the very best of me. It’s time to shine, be great and collect those belts.”
Chukhadzhian is the only fighter to take Ennis to decision since 2017.
For Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs), 30, the unification bout comes after a pair of bouts against Vergil Ortiz fell through in the last year. In his last fight, Stanionis won by unanimous decision against the previously unbeaten Gabriel Maestre on May 4. The fight against Maestre is Stanionis' only bout since April 16, 2022.
"This is it — the moment I've been envisioning my entire life!” Stanionis told The Ring. “Every sacrifice, every ounce of sweat, it's all been for this fight. Jaron 'Boots' Ennis is a great fighter, but I'm ready to take him down. On April 12 in Atlantic City, I’ll show the world what I’m made of. This unification bout is my chance to prove I'm the king of the Welterweight division, and there’s no way I'm letting this opportunity slip away. This moment is mine!”
