Eddie Hearn Doubts Dana White Can Use UFC Model In Boxing
UFC CEO Dana White is looking to make his mark on boxing. As part of the TKO Group, White and WWE's Nick Khan recently agreed a deal with Riyadh Season's Turki Alalshikh to partner on a new promotion.
The first boxing event under the TKO banner is expected to take place in September. Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford might headline the blockbuster card.
Eddie Hearn has now shared his take on the matter. The Matchroom Boxing head thinks it's great for the sport. However, Hearn doubts whether White can implement his UFC model in boxing.
Hearn disagreed with the notion that boxing is in a bad place. Speaking on the 5 Boxing Live with Steve Bunce podcast, Hearn said:
I think it's great for boxing. One thing I disagree with, is boxing's not broken. Boxing is in a great place, it always has been. There's always ways we can improve it, but the fact those guys want to come into boxing shows where it's at.
White has implied that he'll look to have one champion in every single weight class. Meaning instead of having different champions for the WBA, WBO, WBC, IBF, and other titles, there will only be one best fighter in each weight class. Hearn, however, doubts that model could work. He said:
I think Dana has a great spot [in MMA] where you can control the fighter, the commercial, everything. You have to do what you're told. That's not really going to work in boxing. Also fighters are drastically overpaid in boxing and the margins in MMA are different, so it's going to be interesting.
