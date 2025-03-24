Eddie Hearn Reveals Anthony Joshua's Response To Jake Paul Call Out
Eddie Hearn has revealed Anthony Joshua's response to being called out by Jake Paul last week.
Paul ruthlessly called out Joshua last Thursday when he dropped the latest episode of his podcast BS w/ Jake Paul. In the video he said, "I know my boundaries. I want to fight Anthony Joshua -- exclusive -- because I know that I will f----ng beat Anthony Joshua's ass. I know I will beat him. He doesn't have a chin and he has no skill, and he's stiff."
Later, they each shared images on social media showing they had spoken with each other, both captioning the posts with "2026."
In an interview posted by Matchroom Boxing over the weekend, Hearn discussed the callout and revealed the details of the conversation he had with Joshua to DAZN.
Hearn said Joshua would fight anyone, but was disappointed Paul said 2026 and not this year.
"AJ would fight Jake Paul. He would fight anyone, to be honest with you. And if Jake Paul wants to step up and fight Anthony Joshua, he will need the relevant insurance. But the only thing that was disappointing is that he said 2026. Do it in 2025 if you really want to do it."- Eddie Hearn
He continued:
"But those two have spoken, I spoke to AJ this morning and he went, 'Of course, I’ll fight him'. Jake creates massive events, unbelievable viewership and no disrespect to Jake Paul but it’s a straightforward night’s work. I like this calling out of Canelo [Alvarez] and others. AJ is another chance. But if they are game, why not?"
In other Jake Paul news, the YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer announced his engagement over the weekend to Dutch skater Jutta Leerdam. The two have been together since 2023.
