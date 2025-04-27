Eddie Hearn Reveals Reason Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach 2 Is In Serious Doubt
Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach are expected to have a rematch later this year. They first fought in March 2025 and the clash instantly grabbed the attention of the boxing world.
The fight resulted in a majority draw, though 'Tank' Davis deliberately took a knee in the ninth round of the fight. That, however, wasn't counted as a knockdown, leaving fans and experts stunned. Because of that, Davis retained his WBA lightweight title.
The pair are expected to rematch later this year, but Eddie Hearn has now claimed Gervonta Davis may bypass that to fight Jake Paul instead. He also revealed that he fears losing Shakur Stevenson from his stable as he can't get Davis to fight Stevenson.
Speaking to FightHub TV, the Matchroom Boxing chief said:
I will have to come up with something for Shakur Stevenson. If I don't, that might be the end. It's gotta work for me, as well as Shakur. Maybe, I haven't got anything for him, he hasn't gotten anything for me. But, right now that's what [William Zepeda] we agreed with his excellency and that's what we'll do now and then see where we go.
He then added about Gervonta Davis:
He's fighting Jake Paul isn't he. I don't know whether he'll still fight Lamont Roach [in a rematch]. I know he's fighting Jake Paul in November and then, maybe Shakur after that.
Gervonta Davis against Shakur Stevenson or Lamont Roach are fights that fans would love to see. Jake Paul, not so much, but, it could secure Davis a blockbuster payday.
