WBO Orders Purse Bid For Sebastian Fundora vs Xander Zayas
With negotiations between Sebastian Fundora and Xander Zayas' camps hitting an impasse, they're now set to have a purse bid.
WBO President Gustavo Olivieri announced on X that Fundora and Zayas are heading to a purse bid next week, which will be live-streamed. The minimum bid for the purse bid is set at $200,000, with Fundora set to get 75% of the winning bid and Zayas getting the remaining 25%.
The fight was ordered by the WBO on March 23, with the two camps having 20 days to reach a deal. The WBO originally gave Fundora and Zayas' promoters an extension to Friday after both camps requested one, but a deal was never able to be made.
Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs), who is the WBO and WBC junior middleweight champion, is coming off a fourth-round stoppage of Chordale Booker on March 22 in the first defense of his titles. After the win, Zayas stepped into the ring and went into Fundora's locker room to congratulate him on the win, knowing a potential fight between the two loomed on the horizon, given his ranking in the WBO.
Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs), who was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and trains out of South Florida, is ranked No. 1 by the WBO and No. 2 by the WBC. Zayas is coming off a 9th-round stoppage of Slawa Spomer on Feb 14.
The Latest Boxing News
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Preview: Start Time, Date, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Chris Eubank Jr, Conor Benn Earning Huge Paydays For Highly Anticipated Grudge Match
Anthony Yarde Eyeing Callum Smith, Joshua Buatsi Next
Boxing Tonight: Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Odds And Fight Prediction