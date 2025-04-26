Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Preview: Start Time, Date, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
One of boxing's top grudge matches is right around the corner.
Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn, two born rivals, will throw down on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. For Eubank Jr., the moment on Saturday is one that's been a long time coming and one that he's more than prepared for.
"I know what's coming," Eubank Jr. said at the final press conference. "I've prepared my whole life for these moments. I've put the time in. I've dedicated decades to this sport. I've done it all without cheating, without cutting any corners and I'm proud of that. The mentality I have, the experience I have, the fortitude and the will I have is what I will be using on the night to take out my adversary Conor Benn."
Eubank Jr. vs. Benn has been brewing for nearly two-and-a-half years, but the rivalry first began with their fathers 35 years ago. Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn fought twice in world title bouts, with Eubank Sr. winning the first bout in 1990 by 9th-round stoppage, then the rematch three years later ended in a draw.
In October of 2022, Eubank Jr. and Benn were first scheduled to fight. A failed drug test for a performance-enhancing drug, clomifene, caused Benn to be withdrawn from the fight a mere days before they were supposed to face each other.
In the time that has elapsed, the rivalry between Eubank Jr. and Benn has taken on a life of its own. Instead of it just happening because of the rivalry their fathers have, it's become a full-blown blood feud between the two rivals.
Despite the magnitude of the fight, Benn says he's locked in and doesn't feel any pressure heading into the biggest fight of his career.
"No pressure," Benn said. "I live for this. I've had the fight over 100 times in my head. For me, it's just focusing on my training. Removing myself from my comfort zone, my familiarity, my family and fully dialing in. I'm not going to lower myself to Chris and go back and forth. All that PR is done. I'm excited to get in there and put my hands on him on Saturday night."
Here's a breakdown of the fight between Eubank Jr. and Benn.
Eubank Jr vs Benn Keys to victory:
Eubank Jr. (34-3, 25 KOs) is the naturally bigger guy, having fought as high as 168 pounds on numerous occasions in his career. He has since settled at middleweight and hasn't fought above 160 pounds since 2021.
Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) has fought above 147 pounds in his two fights since his suspension for a failed drug test, but he's much more of a natural welterweight. The size difference between the two will impact the fight in numerous ways and likely play a key role in determining the winner.
Benn is the naturally quicker and more explosive fighter. One would imagine he'll get a boost by moving up in weight to fight at 160 pounds, the heaviest weight of his career. Benn's speed advantage will be paramount to his success, as he'll need to be able to navigate the range and get in and out without getting caught by his bigger adversary.
Eubank Jr. will need to keep Benn at bay with his three-inch height advantage and his reach advantage. Doing so will help him see Benn trying to close the gap to attack and allow Eubank Jr. to time Benn while he looks to force his way to the inside. And when the fight is on the inside, Eubank Jr. would be wise to lean on Benn and force him to carry his weight, which could help slow him down.
If Benn's speed is too much for Eubank Jr., he'll likely have the inside track to the victory. But if Eubank Jr. can keep Benn at distance and use his size advantage to dictate the range of the fight, he'll be on his way to getting the win over his bitter rival.
Here's how to watch Eubank Jr. vs. Benn on Saturday.
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight date
Date: April 26, 2025
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn start time
Time: 2 pm EST /11 am PT
How to watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn
TV/Stream: DAZN PPV
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn location
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK.
