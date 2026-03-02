Boxing Notes: Big Fights Ahead for Emanuel Navarrete After KO of Eduardo Núñez

News, notes and observations after another busy weekend in boxing …

🥊 In the days leading up to Emanuel Navarrete’s title unification fight against Eduardo “Sugar” Núñez , the most oft asked question was: What does Navarrete have left? A decade of championship fights—16, entering the showdown with Núñez—had earned Navarrete titles in three divisions. It also had him looking a little shopworn in recent fights. Last year, Navarrete retained his title against Charly Suarez only after the referee incorrectly ruled a cut above Navarrete’s eye was caused by a headbutt. The win was later changed to a no-contest.

On Saturday, Navarrete proved he had a lot left, outclassing Núñez en route to an 11th round knockout. Navarrete landed 182 power punches, per CompuBox, battering Núñez’s right eye over 10 rounds before a ringside physician mercifully stopped the fight. How bad was the beating? Julio César Chávez, sitting nearby doing commentary, was seen pleading with Núñez’s corner to throw in the towel.

The difference for Navarrete? Conditioning. In recent years, Navarrete has had well-documented issues cutting weight. For this fight Navarrete employed a nutritionist for the first time, easily making 130 pounds despite travel issues delaying his arrival in Arizona until mid-week. After the fight, Núñez’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, marveled at Navarrete’s conditioning, telling me in the ring: “He’s not even breathing heavy.”

So what’s next? Navarrete has staked his claim to the top spot in the 130-pound, unifying titles for the first time in his career. He told reporters after the fight that he would like a spot on a planned Canelo Álvarez headline show in Saudi Arabia in September. And he won’t lack options. The WBO has ordered Navarrete to face Suarez in a rematch. Navarrete’s promoter, Top Rank, has discussed matching Núñez with Rafael Espinoza, the massive 6’1” 126-pound champion, or Raymond Muratalla, a 135-pound titleholder who is coming off a career-best win over Andy Cruz. Some good options—and big fights—await Navarrete later this year.

🥊 After coming up short against Navarrete, Núñez faces a rebuild. Núñez looked tentative, fighting off the back foot for the first four rounds, which put him in a big hole early. When Núñez applied pressure, he was battered by combinations. Navarrete was widely viewed as a huge step up in class for Núñez. Too big, as it turned out.

Hearn threw his support behind Núñez after the fight. But Núñez will have to rebuild. The power he flexed during his first 27 wins wasn’t there against Navarrete. He ran for the first four rounds, allowing Navarrete to build a sizable early lead. When he did come forward, his body attack didn’t seem to bother Navarrete. One fight that could be interesting: another all-Mexico matchup between Núñez and Óscar Valdez.

🥊 Ryan Garcia avoided serious injury in his 147-pound title win over Mario Barrios last month. In the aftermath of the win, Garcia revealed he suffered an injury to his right hand during the fight. In a text message, Garcia confirmed to Sports Illustrated that X-rays on his hand were negative. Said Garcia, “Slight sprain, some bruising but will recover perfectly fine.”

Garcia is targeting a July return, and there is one obvious opponent: Devin Haney. Garcia and Haney fought in a memorable fight in 2024, with Garcia knocking Haney down three times en route to a majority decision win. That win was overturned when Garcia tested positive for a banned substance after the fight, sparking a nearly two-year feud with his longtime rival.

Haney told SI he is up for the rematch. “The fight with Ryan and myself is the fight to make,” Haney texted. “It has the story line and is a very competitive fight. In my opinion it is the biggest fight in boxing. It was always a dream of mine to unify the welterweight division. As long as Ryan is willing to sign up for drug testing ASAP a fight in the summer is possible!”

On Saturday, after I reported Haney’s comments on DAZN, Garcia responded with a flurry of social media posts, kickstarting an extended back and forth. With both fighters healthy, motivated and available, finalizing what would be a high-profile rematch makes sense.

🥊 Edgar Berlanga, the former super middleweight title challenger, has not been seen in the ring since last summer, when he was stopped by Hamzah Sheeraz. Berlanga is planning a spring return, sources told SI. There have been discussions between representatives for Berlanga and Chris Eubank Jr., the former title challenger who is coming off a loss to Conor Benn. However, those talks stalled when Eubank’s side asked for a 164-pound catchweight, sources say. Berlanga has insisted he can not go lower than 168 pounds.

🥊 Richardson Hitchins plans to remain at 140 pounds, sources close to Hitchins told SI. Last month, Hitchins fell ill after the IBF-mandated second-day weigh-in before a scheduled fight with Óscar Duarte, forcing Hitchins to withdraw. Still, Hitchins believes he can still safely make 140 pounds and intends to remain in the weight class.

While fans have clamored for Duarte to get his opportunity, the IBF has other plans. The sanctioning body has ordered Hitchins to defend his title against top challenger Lindolfo Delgado. Hitchins’s team has been in touch with representatives for Delgado and plan to follow whatever the IBF demands.

🥊 Representatives for 130-pound champion O'Shaquie Foster and former 126-pound titleholder Raymond Ford are in advanced negotiations for a showdown between the two top super featherweights. Both fighters want the fight and there is some bad blood between them; the two did some verbal sparring in an exchange ringside at the Navarrete-Núñez card on Saturday.

At issue could be the date. Ford’s team prefers to fight in April, sources say. Foster has pushed for a date in June. It’s a mouthwatering matchup between two of the best boxers in the weight class, with the winner set up for a title unification fight with Navarrete later this year.

🥊 Finally, a shout out to Jordan Martinez, the unheralded 122-pounder who battled prospect Arturo Cardenas to a draw last Saturday. Martinez, 23, and a father of six kids, entered the fight with a glossy record (16-0) but no high-level experience. Martinez, who is from the Phoenix-area, was brought in to sell tickets. Instead, he gave Cardenas (17-0-2) a terrific fight. Here is hoping the two sides can do a rematch.