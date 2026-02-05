Josh Kelly Bashes Talk of ‘Unfair’ Fight Against Conor Benn

Josh Kelly emerged as the IBF World Super Welterweight champion of the world on Saturday night with an underdog triumph over Bakhram Murtazaliev in Newcastle.

The win improved 'Pretty Boy's' record to 18-1-1, as he became a world champion for the first time in his career.

Moving forward, Kelly has plenty of options in a stacked weight class at 154 pounds. One name that has been mentioned for the fighter is fellow Brit Conor Benn, who most recently had a brace of middleweight bouts with Chris Eubank Jr.

However, when Kelly was asked about the fight, he had some less-than-kind words to say about 'The Destroyer'

Josh Kelly says Conor Benn fight is 'easy money'

Speaking to TalkSport Boxing, Kelly was asked about his feelings toward a potential future fight with Benn. The recently-crowned champion started by saying, "Listen, we've been going back-and-forth for years. It's a natural fight to make, especially with him coming down to 147 [pounds]."

Although Kelly doubted Benn's ability to make the welterweight limit, he was seemingly open to a bout with the 29-year-old due to the star power he possesses.

"We're both big names in the UK that would fill a stadium out in a second. The Stadium of Light would be filled out within a second." Josh Kelly

The Stadium of Light is home to Sunderland Association Football Club, with a capacity of almost 49,000. However, if Kelly were to fight Benn there, he feels it would be a relatively straightforward bout.

"Give him his due [respect]. He's come on in the last few years, in different things. He beat a shell of a man in Eubank in the last fight. I think, personally, it might be unfair on him, tossing him in there with me, at this moment in time.

"I'm not sure he's ever competed at world level, at the very top echelon, and people in their prime. So, for me, it's an easy money fight."

Kelly's coach, who was also present in the interview, agreed with his fighter's sentiment. "He's not in Josh's league, he never has been, he never will be. I don't think the fight will happen next because Conor knows that."

Although the trainer, Adam Booth, gave credit to Benn and his career thus far, he felt there was one clear option for Kelly. "The fight I would love next for Josh, without a shadow of a doubt or hesitation, is Xander Zayas in a unification bout at The Stadium of Light."

Xander Zayas, 23, currently holds the WBA and WBO titles of the division after defeating Abass Baraou last Saturday via split decision.

